Summer programs winding down

The summer programming for the Eagle Points Blue Rapids (EPBR) Parks Council may be starting to wrap up, but the organization has events planned for the autumn as well.

Mackenzie Dooper, a summer student working for EPBR, says they are pleased with how the season has gone.

“We’ve had a lot of really great groups and great events happen,” she says.

Their last event, the Around the World Downtown Scavenger Hunt, took place on August 11. The hunt had 60 participants go through the ten clues. Those who completed the hunt had their names entered into a draw. At the end of the event, a name was selected and the winner went home with a gift basket.

Sandra Bannard, the executive director for the council, says they like to offer a variety of events so they can include as many people in the community as they can.

“We do try to focus most of our stuff in the parks… but we realize sometimes people can’t get out to some facilities, so we try to accommodate them by having something a little closer to home,” says Bannard.

Dooper says there are still a few more events planned for August, but there aren’t as big. There is a foraging event planned and they will be at two more of the Brazeau Markets.

However, the planning for the annual Pumpkin Walk is well under way for the group. They are currently looking for sponsors for the event, but the sponsors aren’t the only factor that needs to be planned in advance.

“We are looking for families and businesses, and pretty much anybody we can, who would be willing to donate a carved pumpkin to put on the trail,” says Dooper.

Bannard says they will also be providing their regular educational programming that is offered throughout the school year.

“That’s the bulk of the programming that we do,” she says.

Other than the Pumpkin Walk, EPBR also does a Critter Christmas Tree. Bannard says they invite people to decorate a tree with suet and other food for the birds.

In the past, they hosted a women’s event at the end of August, however, Bannard says staffing changes have made her hesitant to commit to it.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press