Late-summer plum and berry pudding with damson gin recipe

Celebrate the last of the season's plums with this perfect pudding

I like several spins on summer pudding, most of them boozy. When plums are still in the shops and we’re sliding towards autumn, sloe or damson gin is perfect in a late-summer pudding. You can use blackcurrants as well, if you can still find any, and frozen berries (frozen blackberries and raspberries are fine and a lot less expensive than fresh). You might find that your plums are so tart you have to add a bit more sugar.

Timings

Prep time: 30 minutes, plus cooling time and a day to chill

Cook time: 45 minutes

Serves

8

Ingredients

630g plums

175g caster sugar

7 tbsp damson gin, plus more if you like

230g blackberries

230g raspberries

350g good-quality thick-sliced white bread (thin stuff will never hold as it gets wet with juice)

This is delicious with pouring cream or crème fraîche - Liz & Max Haarala Hamilton

Method

Destone the plums and quarter them into a saucepan with the sugar, 75ml water and 3 tbsp of the gin. Set over a medium-low heat and cook for about 15 minutes, stirring every so often. The fruit should be tender but still hold its shape. Add the berries and cook for another 10-15 minutes. All the fruit should be soft but not broken down into a purée. Set a sieve over a large saucepan and tip the fruit and juice into the sieve. Transfer the fruit to a bowl to cool and put the saucepan of juice over a medium heat. Bring to just under the boil then turn down the heat and simmer until reduced by about a third. You might not need to do this (it depends on how much juice comes out of the fruit) but you’re aiming for about 200ml liquid. Add the rest of the gin to this and let it cool. Remove the crusts from one slice of bread and cut out a circle to fit the base of a 1.5-litre pudding bowl. Briefly dip the circle of bread into the juice, lifting it out before it gets too soggy. Lay it in the base of the pudding bowl. Remove the crusts from the rest of the bread and cut it into broad fingers. Dip them in the juice and use them to line the sides. Where there are gaps, cut the bread to fit the spaces. Spoon half of the fruit into the pudding bowl and add more of the dipped bread fingers to cover this layer. Add the rest of the fruit and cover with another layer of bread fingers. Put a saucer that will fit just inside the pudding basin on top and weigh it down with heavy tins. Put the pudding in the fridge and leave it for a day. To serve, run a sharp knife in between the bread and the bowl. Put a serving plate on top, invert and give the pudding a good shake. It should slip out. I actually pour another few tablespoons of the gin over the top, but it’s not obligatory. Serve with pouring cream or crème fraîche and any of the juice that’s left.

