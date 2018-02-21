The summer Olympian quietly soaking up Canadian experience in PyeongChang

Canada’s Natalie Achonwa has competed at two Olympic Games and now plays professional basketball in South Korea.

Hanging out at the Canada House in PyeongChang, Natalie Achonwa fit right in.

Decked out in a Team Canada scarf, and eating a poutine, it was easy to tell she’d be there before. The two-time Olympian felt right at home with the rest of the Canadian athletes because she’s one of them … sort of.

Achonwa is part of Team Canada’s women’s basketball team and competed in London and Rio — the last two Summer Olympics. Now, in PyeongChang, she’s just a Canadian fan.





“Right now, I live in Seoul and I’m playing in the (Women’s Korean Basketball League) that runs from October until the end of March,” said Achonwa, who also plays in the WNBA during the summer.

When the Guelph native had one day off in her schedule, she decided to travel an hour and a half by bullet train from Seoul to Gangneung to spend some time at Canada House.





“The environment is always so fun, from experiencing it at past Olympics I’ve been in,” she said. “It was nice, especially being in a different foreign country, it was a nice piece of home for me.”

Story Continues

Although the initial intention of Achonwa’s day trip was to visit the Canada House with her sister, Kendra, who is living in Seoul teaching English, it ended up taken an unexpected turn.

“I met up with my Nike rep who was there who ended up having one last minute ticket to the women’s hockey game, so I was like ‘yep, sorry Kendra’, and I left my sister and her friend and I went to the game,” said Achonwa.





And the timing couldn’t have worked out better: Achonwa found herself sitting in a Team Canada section of Kwandong Hockey Centre watching the Canadians take on Team USA in the preliminary round: which would eventually become the championship match-up.

“I wish I could go to the finals [tonight]. Those will be some hot commodity tickets,” she said. “The whole Olympic environment is so next level. And when the goals started ringing in, the U.S. fans got real quiet and we were all just there with our Canada chants.”

“You could see the red throughout the stands and the every seat was taken,” she continued. “People were very prideful to be Canadian.”

Achonwa said that as a professional basketball player and a summer Olympian, she couldn’t remember the last time she was able to watch a hockey game, nonetheless a Team Canada hockey game.

“To be able to cheer on my own Canadian team, it was so special,” she said. “When we won, yeah, that was even more special.”





And after they won, Achonwa met back up with her (probably now jealous) sister at the Canada House.

“The Canada House had a different set up than I’ve seen,” said Achonwa, who commented on the size of the Winter Games compared to the Summer Games. “It was open to the public this year, so you could buy a pass and get in whereas in Rio it was only open to friends and family. So, it was definitely more packed than I was used to, but it still had the same Canadian vibe: still had your beer, still had your poutine, and your big screen TV’s to watch all the competitions.”

And although being with fellow Canadian athletes in Korea was a happy time for her, it also made her a tiny bit sad.

“I had a little reminiscent moment because being around the Olympics really reminds me of my family,” she said. “In Rio, my whole family came and was with me in the Canada House, it was like our safe haven. We’d go to the Canada House to meet up and chill, so here it was kind of giving me those memories and made me miss my family.”





But for the next four days, Achonwa is happy to sit back and enjoy the Olympic Games as a fan as she continues to cheer on Team Canada.

And it’s safe to say, she’ll be glued to the television Wednesday night, like the rest of us, watching Team Canada’s women’s hockey team play for gold.

More Olympic coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports:



