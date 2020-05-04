Summer Love Island has been cancelled

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Sad news, Love Island gang. The summer 2020 series of the show has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After much speculation surrounding season seven, ITV has now confirmed it won't be going ahead this year. Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV, said producers had tried to come up with ways of making it work in the current climate, but it's not been possible to safely go ahead.

"We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority. In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question. We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.”

The summer series usually starts in early June, and there had been talk of it being held in the UK or filming it much later in the year.

Still, at least we got the winter series, and The Sun previously reported that this year's series has had more applicants than ever before so we can also count on the show having some big characters when it finally returns next year.

So that's something, we guess?

