Summer interiors: From uplifting plants to colourful wall art, how to update your home

No matter the weather outside, with these homewares pieces, you can ensure it's always summer on the inside (The Independent/iStock)

The British summertime is notoriously unreliable, with downpours a regular occurrence followed by three days of heatwave before back to being breezy and feeling more autumnal.

But that doesn't mean you can’t bring the sunshine inside by way of some clever homewares.

If you’re not having a summer holiday abroad either, it’s also the perfect opportunity to reminisce by finally getting round to printing pictures and framing them, so you can enjoy them every time you walk in a room.

From colourful cushions to uplifting plants, a few tweaks here and there can make a big difference, and you don’t always need to spend a fortune either.

In our edit to updating your interiors for the summertime, we’ve picked fun, playful and timeless pieces that you can use all year long and work with your existing furniture.

Up ahead are our favourite pieces to celebrate summer.

Wall art

Upgrade blank walls with a simple piece of artwork, such as this Into the blue Vanderohe x Alice Shirley print (£100, Vanderohe) that will transport you back to tropical beaches and blue waters.

This vibrant print reminds of beach walks and summer holidays

Each purchase is raising money for Marine Savers, a coral reef propagation program to encourage us to keep our oceans clean and every sale sponsors a small coral frame.

If like us, you’re yearning to have your feet in the sand somewhere sunny, then this beach steps art print (Iamfy, £16) will make you feel like you’re right there, even if you are just on your sofa.

If you can't get to a beach, this wall print is the next best thing

Whether you’ve cancelled holiday plans or are just tired of being cooped up for so long in lockdown, this print will instantly lift your mood.

Self-adhesive wall coverings are an easy way to inject colour, prints and personality, especially if you’re renting and can't paint, or are growing frustrated looking at the same four walls.

Self-adhesive wallpaper is a simple way to make a big change