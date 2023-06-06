'Summer House''s Carl Radke Admits 'Deep-Rooted Anger' Has Impacted Guest List for Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard

Kyle Cooke apologized to his 'Summer House' costars for pointing fingers and airing dirty laundry, while Danielle Olivera's relationship with Lindsay Hubbard remained frosty as the reunion concluded

As Summer House's season 7 reunion drew to a close on Monday night, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard still aren’t sure whether they will send certain people in the an invite to their wedding.

Telling host Andy Cohen that their upcoming nuptials will take place this November in Mexico, Lindsay, 36, offered the following criterion for who'll be invited: “We only want the people there who support our relationships.”

Added Carl, 38: “There's definitely some people sitting up here today that are going to be there. I just really hope that we can find a way to remove some of the deep-rooted anger and hate and try and figure out a path forward. I thought today would be that chance, so we'll finalize the invite list hopefully soon.”



On that note, Andy, 54, asked how Carl’s friendship with Kyle Cooke had changed after Kyle, 40, shared devastating information about Carl showing up to work Loverboy "coked-out" in the past. Perhaps most hurtfully, the revelation came about nearly two years after Carl got sober.

“Clearly, there's a change in the friendship, let's be honest,” Carl acknowledged. “It's been complicated when you work with friends. It's hard when you're changing your lifestyle and adjusting things and trying to figure out your career path.”

Carl continued, “It came to a head and I take a lot of responsibility because I didn't actually open up to Kyle as much as I should have coming into last summer. He's given me a lot of opportunity in life and as a man and to grow up and he's someone that's super important to me.”

However, earlier in the season, Kyle said that poor work performance had to do with his blossoming relationship with Lindsay, accusing her of being “in his ear.”

“There was one thing after another and it was kind of exactly when their relationship was hitting its stride,” he explained.

Carl defended his fiancé: “I come home and I vent and she sees things — but I made the decisions that I've made, and please do not put it on her.”



Lindsay chimed in to say that she even advised Carl to work things out with Kyle. “When he goes, ‘I'm just going to quit,’ and I said, ‘No, you're not.’ Word for word, I said, ‘You will not blindside your best friend."

She added, "Me being in his ear was ‘You need to talk to Kyle.’”



Kyle responded, “I appreciate that, and I can relate. I want to apologize for pinning that on you. I'm sorry. Again, it was me trying to take a very complicated nature and simplify it. But it got down to a point where even I was like, ‘Yeah, I know it's not all on Lindsay.’”

As for how Carl felt for his friend and then-boss to tell everyone in the house that he showed up to work "so coked-out" he forgot to bring his laptop, he said, “I don't really have a lot of words.”

“I wish I would have had the opportunity to say that, not you,” Carl continued. “But I am incredibly ashamed and embarrassed about my past. And I really hope I tried to repay you guys with hard work. But for my addiction to be brought up so publicly, it really hurt me when you said that because I forget sometimes about my past.”

“I felt like the dirtiest guy in the world for even just when it came out my mouth,” Kyle admitted. “I'm so ashamed and so embarrassed. I just knew it was gonna be a knife to the heart.”

“Candidly, I think I, for years, just done my best to deal with the challenges of some of his addictions. And quite frankly, early on, I don't think I realized to the extent that he was struggling. And I felt so bummed and frustrated and it was like me at my worst,” he continued.

Kyle affirmed, “This guy is my best friend, and I can't grasp what he's had to go through. And for me to just rip that Band-Aid off again a year later, I have never felt more shame and more sorry.”

Both men grew emotional. Carl stood up to hug Kyle, who told him, “You don't need a reminder. You've already gone through that, and I'm sorry for bringing that up.”



“I appreciate you saying that. I’m just sorry all together. Everybody in this room for the most part, except for these three [ have seen me at my worst. And you guys have really supported me. I'm just appreciative of you guys."



While Kyle and Carl were able to break the ice, their costar Danielle Olivera put on a cold front given how “hurt” she still felt by Carl not telling her about his planned proposal to her former best friend Lindsay.

Whether she would have reacted differently instead of “spiraling” at the surprise engagement party, Danielle bluntly answered, “I would have changed my outfit. I would have changed the amount of drinking that I had done. I would have changed the amount of people I had talked to there — maybe three less people. I would have probably asked one person.”

She defended herself, “That's a real reaction, though. It was not malicious why I was asking those questions is because I was beside myself and I was really hurt.”

Lindsay was also icy, going as far to say she did not regret anything said in her last conversation with Danielle at the final house party of the summer.

“You don't have anything that you said in that final conversation?” Danielle, 34, asked, shocked. “No, Danielle because that's how I felt in that moment,” said Lindsay.

Still dismayed by her attitude, Danielle continued, “You said to my face that we have never been friends,” even though Lindsay had earlier said they had a “multi-year best friendship.”

Claiming “it’s not that cut-and-dried," Lindsay explained, “The way that my summer went from my experience with all the talking. How can you possibly try to bridge a gap when you have no intention to see my perspective? I had had enough. I had heard enough. I had been done.”



After some back and forth between the two women due to miscommunication and input from the rest of the cast, Lindsay and Danielle seemed to call a truce of sorts.

“My issue has never been with you guys as a couple. I've had an opinion about you, but I always support you and want your happiness 'til the day I die,” Danielle shared. “I just want this friendship to go back to or at least start something new and to figure us out because that is what's been missing in my life, and I'm sure in yours. You can't say that you don't miss me!”

“Even though we kind of got off track, I think that the bond that we have is very special,” Lindsay confessed. “There's a reason that we formed that bond, and I am hopeful that we can find a version of that after this.”

Summer House can be streamed in full on Peacock.



