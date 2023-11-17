“Summer House” Stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s Friends and Family Vacation in Mexico the Week of Their Canceled Wedding

The exes' costars Kyle Cooke and Gabby Prescod joined the trip, as did 'Vanderpump Rules' star Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies

Scheana/Instagram

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were set to tie the knot in Mexico Friday — and even though the former couple canceled the ceremony in September, some of their fellow Bravo cast members still took a getaway to their wedding destination.

The exes’ Summer House costars Kyle Cooke and Gabby Prescod posted Instagram Stories from their vacation at Unico 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, as did Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies. Carl's mother, Sharon Radke, and stepfather, Lou, also joined the group.

Cooke, whose wife Amanda Batula doesn’t appear in the videos, shared footage of himself at a club with Shay, Davies and Prescod Thursday night.

Kyle Cooke/Instagram

In a video posted by Shay, she gives Davies a lap dance. The couple, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Summer Moon, wed at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico in August 2022.

Prescod, who joined Summer House for season 7 earlier this year, could be seen enjoying cocktails at the beach.

Kyle Cooke/Instagram

In a photo posted by Shay, she and Cooke pose with Carl’s mom, Sharon and her husband, Lou, whom she married in 2020.

Shay previously revealed she'd be taking the trip during a conversation with Summer House alum Hannah Berner and current cast member Paige DeSorbo on the Oct. 6 episode of her podcast, Scheananigans.

"I'm still going," she said. "We didn't take a honeymoon, and when we got the email saying, ‘If you all still want to go, go,’ I texted Kyle and Amanda, and they're like, 'We're still going.'"

Carl and Hubbard officially canceled their wedding in September, after getting engaged in August 2022.

Scheana/Instagram

In a letter to family and friends obtained by PEOPLE, Carl announced the news and apologized for any confusion or inconvenience the change of plans may have caused.

"Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I," he wrote. "We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves."

Scheana/Instagram

"There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding," he continued. "The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I'm crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time."

Hubbard addressed the broken engagement earlier this month, telling Us Weekly that the split was not her decision.

Scheana/Instagram

"He blew up my entire life," she said. "I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on."

Carl shared his side of the split at BravoCon in Las Vegas two weeks ago.

Gabby Prescod/Instagram

“I firmly don't believe she was blindsided because we've had these conversations,” he told PEOPLE. He added that viewers will “pick up on” what caused issues in their relationship during the upcoming eighth season of Summer House.

“We had a really rough summer and I think people will see that,” Radke said. “But it just shows the gravity of the situation when I really deep down felt like I needed to have a conversation with her about where we were at in our relationship and moving forward with the wedding.”



