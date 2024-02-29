“Summer House”'s Paige DeSorbo Shares Details of Her Premiere Look — and What Craig Conover “Really” Thinks of Her Outfits

The Bravo star and 'Giggly Squad' podcast host gave PEOPLE the scoop on her glam

Paige DeSorbo Paige DeSorbo getting ready for 'Summer House' season 8 premiere

Paige DeSorbo went all out for the season 8 premiere of Summer House on Feb. 22 — and she really leaned into the mob wife aesthetic.

It was the perfect trend for the New York event, and the Giggly Squad podcast host tells PEOPLE that she wanted her whole look to feel "quintessential New York."

"I actually bought [the LaQuan Smith dress] as an option for BravoCon but never had a chance to wear it and have been saving it for this exact event," DeSorbo, 31, shares.

Paige DeSorbo Paige DeSorbo ahead of the 'Summer House' season 8 premiere

Related: Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's Relationship Timeline

And it's a good thing that the dress worked out — because the TV personality didn't plan a backup.

"I actually had zero other options," she says of the look she picked for the night, adding that sometimes she'll plan ahead and give herself more looks to choose from but other times things just come together at the last minute and she rolls with it.

Ultimately, she admits, "If I don't like my outfit I'm going home."

oam Galai/BRAVO via Getty Paige DeSorbo at 'Summer House' season 8 premiere

For glam, she furthered her mob wife aesthetic with the help of her glam team, who she calls the "actual best."

"I always show them my outfit and then we collaborate on inspiration and land on what the overall vibe is going to be," she says. "I'm loving the old-money mob wife vibe so I thought half-up, half-down was super cute and then finished it off with some pretty sultry makeup."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paige DeSorbo Paige DeSorbo ahead of 'Summer House' season 8 premiere

DeSorbo, who made a splash at BravoCon with her head-turning fashion, tells PEOPLE that she loves getting ready for red carpets because of all the excitement that goes into the glam and the prep.

"I love getting ready for a fancy event like a red carpet," she gushes. "The moments leading up to it are so fun for me because it truly explains girlhood. Having my hair and makeup team in the room chatting and hanging out makes it not work at all. I’m so thankful to be able to turn a true passion and dream of mine into not only a reality but a career."

Story continues

And she's totally fine with people talking about what she's wearing — whether they love it or they hate it, because she loves what she's wearing no matter what. As DeSorbo explains it, fashion is sentimental to her and she ties sartorial choices to moments in time, and if she loved an outfit at a specific time, that's good enough for her.

"Some pieces are very sentimental to me," she says. "I love any conversation around fashion. Of course, there are some misses in the archive, but to me, if I loved it at the time and it felt right, then I love that memory."



Paige DeSorbo Paige DeSorbo getting ready for 'Summer House' season 8 premiere

Related: Paige DeSorbo Says She Has 'Baby Fever' for the 'First Time' (Exclusive)

As for what her boyfriend and fellow Summer House star, Craig Conover, thinks of her fashion choices? He's "biased" but pretty much supports whatever she wants to wear — as he should.

"I love getting a straight man's opinion on anything including fashion," she tells PEOPLE. "It's so funny to see how they think. If Craig doesn't understand an outfit, then I know I’ve nailed it 'for the girls.' I will say he is a little biased and loves my sense of fashion and loves how much I love it. He is very supportive of women in the arts and for that, we are thankful for him."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.