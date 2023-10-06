“Summer House”'s Paige DeSorbo Says Carl Radke Did Ex Lindsay Hubbard 'a Favor' By Calling Off Engagement

“In my opinion, I wouldn’t want to walk down the aisle to someone who in the back of their mind is like, ‘I don’t really want to be here,'" DeSorbo said of Hubbard and Radke's broken engagement

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Paige DeSorbo (left) and Carl Radke with Lindsay Hubbard

According to Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard is better off without her ex-fiancé Carl Radke.

During an appearance on Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast on Friday, the Summer House star gave her thoughts on her costar’s broken engagement.

“I think it was a shock to her that it was over,” DeSorbo said of Hubbard’s reaction to the news. “A lot of things factored into it. I think watching the season when it comes out, the viewer might not be as shocked as the person [or] the people involved in the relationship were. I think it is just two people who broke up.”

The 30-year-old television personality added, “In my opinion, I wouldn’t want to walk down the aisle to someone who in the back of their mind is like, ‘I don’t really want to be here.’"

Related: 'Summer House' 's Paige DeSorbo Was Initially Shocked by Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Romance

DeSorbo also shared she believed that the film producer, 38, actually did Hubbard, 37, a “favor” in the “long run.”



In August 2022, Radke proposed to Hubbard. They planned to tie the knot in Mexico in November until he called off the engagement and canceled the wedding two months before in September.

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard

Related: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Relationship Timeline

In a letter to family and friends obtained by PEOPLE at the time, he announced the news of their split and apologized for any confusion or inconvenience it may have caused.

"Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I," he wrote. "We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves."

Story continues

"There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding," Radke continued. "The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I'm crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time."

Related: Summer House's Carl Radke Admits 'Deep-Rooted Anger' Has Impacted Guest List for Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard

Shortly after the news went public, Hubbard shared her own statement to Instagram and admitted she felt “humiliated by how it went down and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place.”

She claimed that deciding to end the relationship “was not my decision” and she did not want to call things off “without trying everything possible first.”

“I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace,” she continued. “I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout.”

Hubbard shared that she hasn’t fully processed “all that has happened,” but wanted fans to hear from her directly about the breakup. She thanked her friends, family and Summer House costars “for carrying me through.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Summer House can be streamed on Peacock.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.