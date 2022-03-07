Summer House Midseason Trailer Teases Relationship Troubles and a Major Physical Altercation

There's much more to come this season on Summer House.

PEOPLE is exclusively unveiling a look at the rest of the Bravo hit's sixth season, teasing plenty of drama between stars Lindsay Hubbard, Paige Desorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Luke Gulbranson, Mya Allen, Alex Wach and Andrea Denver.

The new trailer kicks off with Paige's budding relationship with Southern Charm star Craig Conover.

Craig, 33, suggests that Paige, 29, goes with him to visit his parents' house in Delaware. Later, Paige tells some of her castmates: "You shouldn't introduce me to your parents because if you do, they will ask about me for the rest of their life."

Speaking to Craig separately, Amanda, 30, asks whether he sees their bond "turning into a relationship." Craig, in turn, admits: "I wouldn't be doing this if I didn't."

But Paige isn't the only cast member with a blossoming romance on the horizon. The remaining half of the season will also dive deeper into Lindsay and Carl's own bond.

"We have an incredible friendship and connection," Carl, 37, tells Lindsay, 35. "I feel different."

But unfortunately, some castmates are facing problems in the romance department. Kyle, 39, has a conversation with Amanda about getting a prenuptial agreement before their September wedding.

"I had some investors recently ask if you and Amanda talked about, like, a prenup," says Kyle as Amanda replies, "The idea of a prenup is, like, preparing for divorce."

Amanda later tells Kyle: "If you are so adamant about this prenup, then I need to think about the potential that we separate as well."

Tensions between the couple continue to boil over. At one point, Kyle storms off in the middle of a group dinner because he doesn't want to "listen" to Amanda's "f------ s--- anymore." Danielle tries to stop him from leaving, but Kyle says he's "f------ done."

Elsewhere in the clip, Lindsay and Ciara, 26, find themselves butting heads over Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. "All of this is because of Austen because you guys like each other and neither of you will admit it," shouts Paige as Lindsay yells back, "Why is that on me?"

Ciara tries to confront her costar about the love triangle, but Lindsay expresses zero interest in having a conversation. "You're going to walk in a circle after you've been a d--- to me all f------ weekend, and you're going in a f------ shed," says Ciara.

But the drama doesn't stop there as Danielle and Ciara get into a heated fight, which involves the pair hurling glasses at each other.

"You better f------ watch yourself," says Danielle as the two women are both pulled away from each other.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.