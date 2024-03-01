“Summer House: Martha's Vineyard” Star Jasmine Ellis Cooper Welcomes First Baby with Husband Silas

Cooper and her husband tied the knot in July 2022

Jasmine Ellis Cooper/Instagram Jasmine Ellis Cooper

Jasmine Ellis Cooper is a mom!

The Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star, 31, welcomed her first baby with husband Silas, on Thursday, Feb. 22, sharing photos of the exciting news on her Instagram Friday.

Cooper shared a few photos of her newborn son, posing in front of a mural as up held her baby. She also included an adorable photo of the mother-son duo cuddling on a couch.

"Welcome Home Silas 'Si' Geplay Cooper Jr," the newly minted mom wrote in her caption. "2/22/24."

In November, the reality TV star exclusively announced to PEOPLE that she was expecting her first baby. "We have been trying for a little while. It's not like we were preventing, to be honest," she laughed. "One day, I was just feeling a little weird and, you know how you have a gut feeling? I took a test and it came out positive."

The mom-to-be added, "Everything in my mind that I had envisioned on how I was going to tell him — because we've both wanted to be parents and build a family — completely just went out the window. I literally just ran into the other room, I jumped on him and said, 'We're pregnant! We did it!'"

Admitting her husband was caught off guard by the revelation, she continued, "He got really emotional and shed a tear or two. It was really exciting and very simple. I wish I would have documented it, but the way he reacted is cemented in my brain."

At the time, Cooper shared that a lot of joy came from navigating the difficulties of Silas' deployment in Poland.

"Luckily, we're able to communicate via WhatsApp every now and again when he has a chance. We take every moment we can, especially with the time difference. It's hard, but I'm grateful to have a lot of phenomenal women around me."

Silas and Cooper connected when it came to plans for their little guy, with the mom-to-be admitting, "We have had names picked out for a while for all of our children."

"It's exciting. I'm excited to join the boy mom gang," she shared. "Outside of the cravings (savory, spicy foods) and Pilates getting a little harder to do, it's been really beautiful. I think my son is really doing me well."

