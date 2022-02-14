Summer House 's Lindsay Hubbard Shares Loving Message for 'Forever Valentine' Carl Radke

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is celebrating the love she has with her "forever valentine," Carl Radke.

On Instagram Monday, Hubbard, 35, posted candid photos of her and her boyfriend, 37, from their romantic Mexico getaway. The "mushy" upload included an image of them sharing a passionate kiss.

"I wake up every morning feeling so blessed to have the incredible love this man gives me ❤️‍🔥 And today, I woke up and had a 10 min convo with @carlradke (most of which I don't remember because I was sleepy) but the part I do remember, is asking him if I can be mushy today?! Hopefully he doesn't regret saying yes! 😉," the reality star captioned her post.

"I honestly didn't think it was possible to love someone this much … I have so much love in my heart to give, and finally, I can give it to the man who actually who deserves it! 🙏🏼," she continued. "The foundation of such a solid friendship has guided us to navigate our deep romantic connection, and let me just say, this is the stuff rom-coms are made of! 🥰. There is unwavering security & safety, emotional intimacy, a calm happiness, equality, and at the forefront of it all, mutual respect for one another. Mark Groves (@createthelove) once posted, 'The goal is to laugh forever with someone you take seriously,' and I plan to do just that! 💕."

RELATED: Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Confirms Relationship with Carl Radke: 'We're Very Happy'

Concluding her post, Hubbard directed the last portion of the caption to Radke.

"William Carl Radke, I truly believe you were put on this earth to be my forever Valentine! 👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏻," she added. "I love you to Mexico and back on a never-ending loop! Happy #Valentines Day baby!"

Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke
Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard/Instagram

Hubbard and Radke began fueling dating rumors late last year, though their romance wasn't confirmed until last month.

"We're definitely dating," she told Page Six, adding that they weren't using the traditional "girlfriend/boyfriend" label at that time.

"We don't really talk in labels, Carl and I … [But] we're very much together," she continued. "We're very happy."

She also acknowledged that while the two had always considered themselves to be best friends, she and Radke "always had this thing for each other." Added Hubbard, "Sometimes you'll look back and be like, 'Was I just filling the time until I was ready and he was ready?' "

Last year, Hubbard split from boyfriend Stephen Traversie after more than a year together. The reality star also recently revealed in Summer House's sixth season premiere she suffered a miscarriage after she learned she was pregnant with Winter House costar Jason Cameron.

Summer House airs Monday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

