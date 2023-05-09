'Summer House' : Lindsay and Carl's Engagement Ripples in the Group, Making Craig 'Insecure' About Paige

The Bravo stars wanted only happiness and support from their housemates, but Danielle Olivera calling "bulls---" on the proposal severed their friendship and triggered an explosive meltdown from Carl

Not everyone in the Summer House rejoiced for Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's engagement.

Monday's episode picked up with Kyle Cooke telling his housemates of his best friend's plan, but Danielle Olivera — whose vocal opinion regarding the pace of Carl and Lindsay's relationship has caused a strain on their friendship — wasn't all too happy about the surprise.

"I'm glad Carl included me in the whole thing because that's really f---ing cool. But whatever," Danielle, 34, said. "It says a lot, doesn't it? It says a lot without saying anything."

"I was about to like, show up in dungarees to, I guess, a f---ing engagement party. Are you f---ing kidding?" she continued. "Am I gonna be invited to the wedding? Who knows? It's such bulls--- Kyle. Like, oh my God. That's why they thought I was crazy for saying they were moving too fast."

"Because they knew they were getting engaged," added Paige DeSorbo.

"And that's why they pushed me the f--- away," Danielle said. "So you know what, I'm sorry. That's so f---ed up for everything that I've done for that f---ing friendship. Like, they are so beyond crazy."

Growing emotional, Danielle went on, "It's so f---ed up, and Carl couldn't say anything to me even like a text message on the f---ing side? No, I can't f---ing give up any more tears for those f---ing assholes."

Kyle, 40, tried to convince Danielle that she's not "cut out" of Carl and Lindsay's engagement and to "salvage the friendship." But Danielle claimed, "There's nothing left. This is the final straw."

In a confessional, Danielle said of Lindsay: "All I can think of is our friendship for the past however many summers. This is my girl who I've been rooting for, especially when it comes to men for years, and she's finally got her Prince Charming. And I'm not part of that."

"Just because I had an opinion that wasn't incredibly over-the-moon supportive, 'You guys are the best couple ever.' It breaks my f---ing heart," she shared.

Emotionally distraught, Danielle ran outside to Mya Allen, who was on the phone with their costar Ciara Miller.

Explaining to Ciara what happened, Mya summed up the house's reaction to the surprise: "I think everyone is definitely in a state of shock."

Ciara then compared the situation to a hypothetical in an interview: "Me and Paige could be in the worst fight of our life, and if [her boyfriend] Craig [Conover] had the audacity to propose to Paige [and] didn't tell me, I would beat Craig's ass. I think it's rude, and I think it just further reiterates that you don't give a f--- about Danielle."

Bravo

And while Ciara might have understood Danielle's reaction, newcomer Samantha Feher wasn't exactly on the same page.

"I am blown away by the volume of Danielle's reaction here," Samantha said in her interview. "I'm excited for Lindsay and Carl. Do I want to be super verbal about that right now in this setting? Probably not. I don't want this to turn on me. I'll be happy for them over here."

Trying to compose herself to attend the engagement party because she "couldn't forgive myself if I didn't go," Danielle continued to express her frustrations to the friends that were made aware of the proposal ahead of time.

Danielle told one friend, "You know me. I call out the bulls--- when I see it."

"But we had to fly here," the friend explained of why she and others were in the know.

"I don't give a s---. Who called you to fly in?" Danielle asked. When the friend said it was Carl, Danielle responded, "I can tell you in my heart of hearts, I don't think that I deserve what is going down, but I'm trying to put on a good face."

After a bit of back and forth, the friend told Danielle, "You have to f---ing snap out of it. It's the best day of [Lindsay's] life."

"Don't do that. Do not do that," Danielle snapped back.

"But you can't make it about that right now," the friend responded, to which Danielle said, "I'm not."

While Danielle put on a happy face when Carl, 38, and Lindsay, 36, finally walked into their party, her feelings hadn't changed by the next weekend. But before she arrived to the Hamptons with her then-boyfriend Robert Sieber, Paige, 30, drove upstate with Craig, who couldn't help but compare their relationship to the others in the house.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"All of the couples are in different places," Craig, 34, began. "Carl and Lindsay are about to [get married] — go on that journey. Kory and Sam, I don't know what's going on, but it sounds like they're [gonna start dating.] Me and you are..."

Paige finished his sentence with "chilling." However, Craig continued, "But, we're working towards taking our two life courses and blending them into one collected course."

"You sound like an infomercial," Paige teased the Southern Charm star.

But in her confessional, Paige explained, "I think when I say things to Craig like, 'I'm fine being independent and I don't want to move to Charleston and I don't want to get engaged yet,' he gets very insecure, which valid. Totally get it. But that is stressing me out."

Once everyone else but Carl and Lindsay got to the house, Robert, 33, wasn't shy about how he was feeling about the surprise engagement.

"I sent them a text and only Lindsay answered. Carl did not. So I'm not too pleased with the tall gentlemen," Robert began. "The whole thing with her and everything it's just like obviously it could have just been like, 'Hey, we're not as good as friends as we used to be.' Now this seems malicious."

"Robert is boiling because Robert knows that I'm hurting, and I think that he just wants to have my back, which is hot," Danielle admitted in her confessional.

Robert decided to stand up for his then-girlfriend and address Carl when the group went out later that night.

"Obviously, a lot has happened this summer with everything with Danielle, Lindsay, everything. And the biggest thing with me is just why you didn't come to her or tell her or anything," explained Robert. "For [Danielle] to be one of the last ones to know, it's almost kind of embarrassing for her."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Robert Sieber and Danielle Olivera

"No, I see that and but like, I guess I didn't tell any of the girls in the house," Carl said.

"See, just that phrase though right there. It hurts to think of Danielle as a girl in the house as opposed to Danielle. Danielle hasn't been a girl in the house. Danielle took a freaking glass in the chest for Lindsay," Robert asserted.

Continuing, he recalled, "Danielle was there through [Stephen Traversie,] what happened last time between the two of you. She was always there to pick up the pieces after Lindsay had a hard thing."

"So it's almost like her finally being happy and finally having happily ever after is almost just important to Danielle as it is to Lindsay," Robert added.

"I understand they've been going through so much, but to throw it all away because they're having an uncomfortable summer," Robert went on. "This is one of the biggest days in your and Lindsay's life."

Carl responded: "I feel bad that she was upset, man. But Danielle still has had a lot to say about me and Lindsay's relationship. And there's just been a lot of things that I haven't been as comfortable sharing with Danielle about me and Lindsay."

But then Robert asserted, "If you don't feel comfortable talking about it with her best friend, it's not about their relationship, or is it about – I don't even want to say it – but it's about your relationship."

"I don't want this to be what that's about. I'm about like, 'You're not telling Danielle and that's what I've said about,'" Robert claimed, "But if your reason is you didn't want to tell Danielle because you were uncomfortable about telling her."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Carl tried to explain his point of view: "I haven't been really telling Danielle anything at all this summer about our relationship just because of the tension between the two of them. I get why Danielle's hurt, and I'm sorry for that."

"But like, I just I don't want to put a cloud over the engagement. I want you to be happy," Robert said. "But quite frankly, now you're just two people that got engaged that we knew one time."

Taken aback by this, Carl responded, "I don't know. I needed I need to take a break for a second."

After walking away, cameras and Carl's mic caught him saying to himself, "Are you f---ing kidding me?"

Kyle noticed Carl walk off in a huff and followed his friend, who was found sitting on a stoop behind the establishment they were at. "I'm done. I'm done. I don't want the camera here," Carl told Kyle.

"Dude, give me a second," Kyle said.

Now standing up, Carl repeated himself, "I don't want to deal with that. I don't want a f---ing camera."

Flipping off the camera, he yelled, "No f---ing cameras. F--- you guys," before storming out.

