Summer House : Carl Battles Violent Urges as Kyle Accuses Him and Lindsay of Being a 'Package Deal of Chaos'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Bravo's Summer House actor C Kyle Cook attends Marquis NYE 2020 at The New York Marriott Marquis on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Carl Radke -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)

Randy Brooke/Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty From left: Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

Carl Radke had to hold himself back on Monday night's Summer House as Kyle Cooke continued to insult Lindsay Hubbard.

Picking back up with the escalating argument at the end of last week's episode, Carl defended his decision not to stand up to his friend and business partner Kyle, 40, after Danielle Olivera challenged him for staying silent.

"I'm not gonna stand for any this bulls---," he told Danielle, 34, and the others in the living room. "No one wants to be here for any of us this s---. It's pathetic. It's all f---ing pathetic."

Carl, 38, added of Kyle: "I'm not gonna argue with him. He's already doing the stupidest s--- of all time."

"So he gets to just run his mouth all the time and no one gets to say anything on it?" Danielle asked.

RELATED: Summer House: Kyle Calls Lindsay a 'Master Manipulator' and 'Sabertooth Tiger' as Amanda Is Driven to Tears

Danielle then went upstairs to talk to Amanda Batula, whom she'd upset when she called Amanda untrustworthy — but Mya Allen intercepted her. Trying to explain herself, Danielle told Mya after Carl walked past them, "I yelled at him too, saying, 'Why don't you f---ing stand up for her? You say nothing, nothing.'"

However, Carl explained his reasoning for not speaking up, later clarifying in a confessional: "I'm incredibly angry and frustrated. One of your best friends yelling at your girlfriend in that manner is ugly and disrespectful.

"If it wasn't someone like my friend who's my boss, it would be different obviously," he continued. "My instinct's like, 'I'll just beat the f--- out of you. I'll fight you.' That's what old Carl would've done, and I don't want to live like that anymore."

Carl Radke Reveals He Quit Loverboy After Friendship with Kyle Cooke 'Got Complicated'

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Danielle continued to express her frustration about Carl not defending Lindsay, 36, telling her, "Seeing Carl f---ing sit there while his woman is being beat to death by Kyle. What the f--- is that?"

Story continues

Lindsay, 36, responded, "Literally you can't say anything. There's nothing you can say."

"What he did was sit there while you got annihilated by Kyle, and that's so f---ed up. I'm so over it," Danielle fired back.

RELATED: Carl Radke Did Not Expect Summer House Costars' 'Ruffled Feathers' over Lindsay Hubbard: 'We're in Love'

But Lindsay completely understood why Carl didn't say anything.

"Do I wish Carl would say something? Sure. Would it be nice if Carl was like, 'Yo dude, f---ing relax, bro.' Yeah. But I understand that he's still trying to figure out how to communicate his feelings and emotions as a sober person," she explained.

NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Later in the night though, Carl did apologize to Lindsay for not sticking up for her. "I'm sorry that I didn't speak up or say what I'm supposed to say. I'm not going to fight with someone who's been drinking all day and saying insane, crazy s---. It's just not my style," he shared.

"I get it. I'm not upset with you," Lindsay assured him. Carl then revealed he was holding back for a darker reason: "Kyle doesn't want more from me. I could literally could bury him. F---ing over."

RELATED: Summer House: Kyle 'Can Hardly Recognize' Carl, Who Admits Bromance Has Been 'Rocky' Since Lindsay Rekindling

Meanwhile, Kyle was still outside in the backyard screaming about Lindsay, saying, "Dude, let's just talk about the elephant in the room. She's ruining everything.

"She's completely brainwashed my best friend. My wife's crying. It all stems back to Lindsay. Everything stems back to Lindsay," he continued on his rant. "God, good luck to Carl. They're a package deal of chaos."

Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula

Dia Dipasupil/Getty, Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

RELATED: Summer House's Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard Reveal What Actually Caused a Rift in Their Friendship

The Loverboy founder then headed back into the house where his wife was sobbing in bed. As she read aloud her texts with Lindsay that sparked the fight, Kyle had a few more choice words for Lindsay.

"She's a f---ing horrible person, and it makes me sick that my best friend thinks he's going to marry her," he said.

Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke

Jeff Kravitz/Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

RELATED: Danielle Olivera Says Lindsay Hubbard 'Wasn't Hearing Me' and Wanted Carl Radke Relationship to Seem 'Perfect'

As fans of the Bravo show know, Carl and Lindsay — who had already moved in together — were on the brink of getting engaged. Still, when the episode was filmed, their castmates definitely had reservations about how quickly the relationship had gotten serious.

Paige DeSorbo later asked Danielle if she thought her best friends were moving too fast, to which Danielle responded, "100%. They have a car and she's already been like, 'Hey, this is the kind of ring I like,' and I'm like, 'I think to get engaged right now would be crazy.'"

"Because you live a fairy tale for a first year," costar Ciara Miller said.

"That's what I'm scared of. It's a little too fairy tale-like, and they're playing house, and it feels a little fragile," Danielle explained.

She explained further in a confessional interview: "I'm not used to seeing Lindsay and Carl just isolating themselves. I don't know, it's a new dynamic. They're on this pedestal, and I'm just down here waiting from below like, 'Hey guys, remember me? Still Danielle.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.