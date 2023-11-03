“Summer House”’s Andrea Denver Announces He’s Engaged to Girlfriend Lexi Sundin at BravoCon

“Just don’t cancel it!” Lindsay Hubbard joked upon hearing the news, referring to her broken engagement with Carl Radke

Charles Sykes/Bravo Andrea Denver and Lexi Sundin

Andrea Denver is engaged!

At Friday’s Summer House panel at BravoCon 2023, the 32-year-old reality star announced that he and his girlfriend Lexi Sundin were getting married.

Denver also shared that the wedding will be in Italy and told all of his castmates that they would be invited.

"Just don't cancel it!" quipped Lindsay Hubbard, nodding to her broken engagement with costar Carl Radke.

Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lexi Sundin and Andrea Denver

Denver and Sundin first met in April 2021. Just as their romance began to blossom, the Bravolberity cut things off before heading to the Hamptons to shoot Summer House, knowing he'd be reunited with Paige DeSorbo, whom he met on season 1 of Bravo’s chilly spin-off series, Winter House.

Denver wound up caught in a love triangle with DeSorbo and his costar Craig Conover — but it all worked out. DeSorbo and Conover are still together, and Denver and Sundin rekindled their romance in November 2021.

Denver told E! News he would not be returning for season 2 of Winter House in March 2022.

"I had other things that I feel need my [attention]," he explained. "I think I got back with a person that I really wanted and like I said it was a really long run to win her back, so I feel like that was more something I wanted to focus on and I prefer to sit back."

"People that matter to me, they are the most important thing and I wanted to give my priority to her," he added, referring to Sundin.

Noting how “serious” their relationship had become, Denver shared that he’s been “really happy” with his reunited love.

"We've been happy and we've been traveling around these last few months,” he gushed. “We just came back from a beautiful holiday vacation in Hawaii and so I've been really happy."

BravoCon 2023 is taking place through Sunday at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.



