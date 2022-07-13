Summer holiday: 'We spent 15 hours on a flight to nowhere'

Noor Nanji - Business reporter, BBC News
·4 min read
Mark and Caroline Gittins
The Gittins, from Berkshire, were looking forward to their trip to Madeira

It should have taken just under four hours for Mark and Caroline Gittins to fly from Gatwick Airport to Madeira to celebrate his 60th birthday.

But instead, the couple spent 15 hours trying to reach the Portuguese island, only to end up back where they started.

Because of strong winds, their EasyJet flight on Monday was diverted to Tenerife. After two hours there, passengers were flown back to Gatwick.

EasyJet apologised but said the safety of customers and crew is its priority.

Mr Gittins, who lives in Finchampstead in Berkshire, told the BBC the whole experience had been "hard to believe".

"To spend 15 hours travelling, when the destination is actually your own home, that's totally surreal and we're in shock," he said. "If someone had said that was going to be the outcome, we never would've believed it."

'Completely abandoned'

The Gittins arrived at Gatwick at 3:40am on Monday morning to check in. Their flight was delayed by about an hour, but before long they were on their way.

Early into the flight, passengers were told there were strong winds over Madeira, but the captain said he was hopeful they would subside.

But a few hours later, it was announced that the plane was being diverted to Tenerife because of the weather conditions.

"We weren't too concerned, we were told this is not massively unusual, and that we'll probably sit on the ground at Tenerife South airport for a few hours before heading on to Madeira," Mr Gittins said.

"But after 30 minutes, the captain came back on and said: 'I'm sorry, it's not good news.' That's when it all fell apart."

The plane took off again, but instead of Madeira, this time it was headed back to Gatwick, where it arrived at 6pm that day.

Mr Gittins says he has "a major problem" with the way EasyJet treated them on the way back to the UK.

"The biggest problem was all the false promises from the airline," he says.

"On the flight back, the captain and air stewards kept reassuring us, saying they would sort out alternative flights, accommodation, food vouchers, and that they would get us back to Madeira, but none of that happened. They just disembarked us at Gatwick, with no information."

Mark and Caroline Gittins
The couple described their journey on Sunday as "totally surreal".

The couple said they are being refunded by Tui, the travel firm with which they had booked their holiday, and have managed to book another last minute trip to France to celebrate Mr Gittins' birthday.

However, they said they feel "completely abandoned" by EasyJet.

"I don't think they should raise people's expectations like that, and give you all this false hope they're going to get you back out to your destination the next day," Mr Gittins said.

An EasyJet spokesperson said: "The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is EasyJet's highest priority and our crew did all possible to minimise the impact of the disruption for customers, providing complimentary refreshments onboard."

Easyjet said they provided all customers with the option to rebook or receive a refund, adding they were sorry if the correct information was not passed onto the Gittins.

"While this was outside of our control, we would like to apologise to all customers for the inconvenience caused as a result of the weather."

Travel disruption

While weather conditions were to blame for the problems on the Gittins' journey, thousands of other UK travellers have been affected by disruption in recent weeks.

Airports and airlines, which cut jobs during Covid lockdowns, have struggled to recruit staff as demand for holidays has returned. The UK is about to enter the key summer holiday season as schools begin to break up.

On Tuesday, Heathrow Airport told airlines to stop selling summer tickets, as the UK's biggest airport struggles to cope with the rebound in air travel.

The airport is limiting the number of passengers who can depart each day over the peak summer months to 100,000, 4,000 fewer than currently scheduled.

Heathrow isn't alone in introducing restrictions. Gatwick imposed a lid on daily flights several weeks ago.

But its move looks set to cause further aggravation for travellers during what has already become a pretty miserable summer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Revealed: The best and worst UK airports and airlines for flight cancellations

    Britain’s summer of flight chaos has gone from bad to worse.

  • Europe as a budget-friendly travel option? It's true in 2022

    Flying to Europe this year might sound as absurd as opting for premium gasoline. With prices this high, is it really the right time to splurge? “As a result of labor shortages and all these things going on, travel is more expensive than it’s been in a while,“ says travel journalist Oneika Raymond. “Flights are really expensive. Accommodation is really expensive. And revenge travel is a thing.” Although travel prices continue to soar overall due to constrained supply and mounting demand, pockets

  • The low-cost airline that’s riling readers with last-minute cancellations and useless vouchers

    Having a flight cancelled at the last minute is a two-pronged problem. First, there is the task of sorting out your plans to ensure your holiday can still go ahead. Second is the small matter of securing a refund for the lost flight, and possible compensation for the inconvenience.

  • One hotel in Miami Beach, another in the Florida Keys just named among best in the world

    Two South Florida hotels are among the best hotels in the world, according to a popular travel website.

  • Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country on military jet

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in the Maldives amid mass protests over Sri Lanka's economic crisis.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Nick Nurse knows how to bring out the best in Chris Boucher

    After signing a new three-year extension with the Toronto Raptors, forward Chris Boucher credits Nick Nurse for showing him his path to success through, at times, some tough love. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.