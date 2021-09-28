Temperatures skyrocket on the Prairies amid surge of unseasonable heat

The calendar officially flipped into fall last week, but some impressive summer-like heat continues to hang on across the Prairies. That's thanks in part to a storm parade that's barrelling into British Columbia, helping to amplify the high pressure further eastwards, bringing a September scorcher into southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Daytime highs for the first part of this week will soar into the low 30s, a time of year when crisp autumn days and the threat of morning frost are much more prominent across the region.

On Monday, several places in southern Saskatchewan reached 30°C. Yellow Grass North, Sask., reached 31.6°C -- enough to be Canada's hot spot.

"And though this heat will not be as dangerous as a mid-summer heat wave, the departures from normal will be quite impressive," says Michael Carter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "Many locations will be 15 degrees or more warmer than typical for this time of year."

The overnight low temperatures will likely even stay above 20°C in southwest Manitoba.

The normal is about 15°C for daytime highs during the final days of September and as we head into early October.

Major cities like Regina, Yorkton and Winnipeg may see new daily temperature records with the soaring daytime highs this week.

"To put it in perspective, the same anomaly would produce temperatures in the low 40s if it occurred in the peak of summer," Carter adds.

Thankfully for those who prefer sweaters to shorts, this extreme autumn heat will not be long-lived. Though even once the ridge relaxes, temperatures will still remain above normal into the weekend.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the late summer heat across the Prairies.