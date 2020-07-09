Summer Half-Dips Are The Next Big Thing In Nail Art

If you're looking for an easy DIY manicure that takes less than a half hour to create but goes a step beyond a basic coat of watermelon pink, half-dips are it. The fresh minimalist mani trend blowing up on Instagram looks exactly as it sounds: like dipping your fingertips in nail polish, painting the top half of the nail and leaving the bottom half bare.



According to manicurist Syreeta Aaron, an educator for LeChat Nails, the key to the half-dipped design is in the crisp dividing line (so the polish doesn't look chipped). "You'll paint the nail from the halfway point up to the tip," Aaron instructs. "Then, to create a perfect line between the colour and negative space, use a small brush — an eyeshadow brush will work — dipped in polish remover and skim it across the dividing line of each nail."



For colour, you can keep it simple with a single polish, or use a different bright polish on each half-dipped fingernail for a fresh take on the rainbow quarantine manicure. For visual inspiration aplenty, scroll ahead.

