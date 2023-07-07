Summer fun at Kanesatake Family Day

Despite a resurgence of smoggy weather, at least 250 people came out to the powwow grounds last Friday to enjoy the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) Family Day celebration.

“I find there’s been a lot of negativity, so it’s nice to step away from that and just have fun with your family, have fun with other people in the community,” said Jadyn Lauder, child and youth program coordinator at KHC.

Along with introducing Kanesatake to new family activities and small businesses, Lauder hopes the June 30 event gave the children new memories to cherish for years to come.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Young ones at the event had plenty of activities to enjoy, including a potato sack race, wheelbarrow race, egg race, three-legged race, and balloon popping, which was a team activity.

“They absolutely loved that,” said Lauder. “The kids were dying of laughter. They had so much fun. A lot of people said that was their favourite time of the day, watching the kids’ games go on.”

Face painting had a nonstop line, with many children heading straight to the fun bounces.

Adults also had plenty of cause to be nimble, with lawn games and even a mechanical bull set up at the event.

“I saw the mechanical bull, but I’m too old for that now,” said Brenda Etienne.

Etienne got to enjoy seeing friends and relatives at the event, however, arriving as the day neared its end.

“It is very important,” said Etienne of events like these. “Family, friends, acquaintances – it is what we are as a community, the foundation of our challenging journey in rebuilding our nation.”

Classic barbecue fare was on offer, but a lucky few had the chance to be selected as judges for the strawberry bake-off, where plates prepared by community members were judged on their presentation, strawberry quotient, and, most importantly, the taste.

“It’s that time of the year, and festival-wise, in our Longhouse, it’s strawberry season,” said Lauder.

The whole day was broadcast on the airwaves of Reviving Kanehsatà:ke Radio (RKR) 101.7 FM, including performances by the Kontirennotá:tie – Kanehsatà:ke Women Singers. The station also provided an MC and music for the event.

“It’s important for RKR to be present and participate in community events such as this,” said Karahkóhare Syd Gaspé, RKR’s station project manager. “It brings a sense of togetherness and provides a feeling of what is going on in the community for those who are home and can't make it.”

It was the sixth annual Family Day celebration hosted by KHC.

“People look forward to it. People like to come out and just really have a good time,” said Lauder.

gmbankuti@gmail.com

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door