Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt’s favourite things

While Dry January looks about as appealing as a slap in the face in the midst of lockdown 3.0, Veganuary - its plant-based counterpart - is decidedly more palatable, particularly as it pertains to beauty.

But if cutting out cheese feels like an impossible task, then instead may we suggest you try introducing plant-based beauty brands into your routine instead? Alongside the host of homegrown vegan beauty brands providing some seriously glow-giving results right on our doorstep, there is another MVP of the plant-based beauty realm, and its name is Summer Fridays.

Founded in America by beauty bloggers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores, the aesthetically pared-back skincare line endeavours to craft efficacious products at an accessible price point, so that every day feels like a summer Friday (the clue is in the name!). To say that all of its products are literally a facial in a bottle is, frankly, an understatement, for every member of the Summer Fridays line-up is a serious glow-giver (in particular its cult and ceramide-packed Jet Lag Mask, which was the brand’s first launch back in 2018).

The latest addition to the pack? Its first foray into the moisturiser realm. Aptly named Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturiser, the cream is full to the brim of three different types of hyaluronic acid and is a ‘summer rainfall for thirsty skin.’

But when you look as perennially good as Hewitt does, we want to know more. How does she get her skin that glowing? What is she wearing to WFH? You know, all the important questions. These were her answers (you can thank us later).

What does 2021 look like at present moment for you?

So far it looks pretty similar to last year as I am continuing to work from home. I am so thankful for technology which has allowed our Summer Fridays team to work together remotely and for me to stay connected to my online community through my social channels.

Do you have any new year’s resolutions?

I set a few intentions for myself for the year and words that had meaning to me. One of them is being present - I want to be present and enjoy the moment.

What have been your five wardrobe staples you’ve been wearing whilst WFH?

I’ve been very comfortable and casual all year. I wear sweatpants or leggings every day. Then I pair that with a zoom-appropriate top for any video calls I have. For shoes I wear slippers or sneakers for at-home workouts or walks outside. I’ve really simplified my wardrobe!

What’s your skincare routine?

In the morning I use Summer Fridays’ Super Amino Gel Cleanser, followed by the CC Me Serum and the new Cloud Dew Oil-free Gel Cream Moisturiser. It is heaven on my skin! I follow up with SPF, which I wear every day - even inside since I work by my windows.

In the evening I cleanse my skin again, follow up with Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution and I use retinol in my evening skincare routine on alternate nights. After that I moisturize and add a few drops of face oil, it’s a splurge but I love Augustinus Bader’s The Face Oil.

How do you incorporate time for yourself into your schedule?

I have a morning routine which I never had pre-pandemic because I was often traveling or rushing out the door. It has been so helpful in setting myself up for a productive day to have a slow start to my morning. I meditate, do my morning skincare routine, and I write in my gratitude journal before jumping into work.

What is the one item you can’t live without?

Summer Fridays’ vegan Vanilla Lip Butter Balm, I have one in every bag and room of my home!

What has been your favourite guilt-free pandemic purchase?

An air fryer! I admittedly am not a great chef, but I can put almost anything in the air fryer and it turns out great.

What’s the one beauty product you wish more people knew about?

It isn’t a product, but it is an important part of your beauty routine and it is how the foods you eat and your gut link to skincare. When I eat well and drink a lot of water, my skin is at its best! I’ve taken more of a holistic approach to skincare and beauty and the way I eat really shows up in my skin, hair, and nails.

