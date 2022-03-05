Summer Creek girls have no answer for South Grand Prairie in state semifinal game

South Grand Prairie made more than half its field-goal attempts against Houston Summer Creek during their UIL Class 6A state semifinal game on Friday at the Alamodome.

Meanwhile, Summer Creek couldn’t buy a basket.

SGP shot 55% from the floor and forced 25 Summer Creek turnovers to win 65-41. The Warriors (35-4), who made the state semifinals for the second straight season, play in their first state championship game when they take on the winner of San Antonio Clark and DeSoto at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Both teams struggled to score in the opening quarter as it was tied at 6-6 past the midway point of the period. SGP went on a 10-0 run that turned a 6-4 deficit into a 14-6 lead at the end of one.

Taylor Barnes made it a 13-0 run after her three put SGP up 17-6 early in the second. Ahrianna Morgan and Jahcelyn Hartfield layups extended the lead to 23-12. The Warriors held Summer Creek scoreless for five minutes and led 35-12 at intermission.

Between the second and third quarters, SGP produced a 19-0 run that was capped off by a pair of free throws from 6-5 post Adhel Tac. SGP led 48-21 at the end of three.

SGP, which lost to DeSoto in last year’s state semifinal, was led by Tac’s 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Barnes added 12 points on 4 of 5 from the field. 11 players scored for SGP.

The Warriors shot 23 of 42 from the field and 17 of 24 from the line. Summer Creek (38-3) was held to 25% shooting (12 of 48), plus 4 of 16 from three and 13 of 21 from the charity stripe.