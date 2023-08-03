My Summer Is Booked With So Many Birthday Parties — Here’s What I’m Wearing

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop picks from Free People, Madewell, Cos, and more.

Getty Images

Is it just me, or does it feel like everyone you know has a birthday in August? My dad's birthday is this weekend, and then every Saturday for the remainder of the month, I'll be attending my friends' birthday parties and dinners. While shopping for gifts, I'm also looking at what I'll be wearing. I plan to pull a few pieces from my closet, but some of the birthday invites have a dress code — so I'll need to give my wardrobe a refresh.

The upcoming celebrations range from brunches and dinners to beach parties and bowling. I'll need a few nice dresses, but I also want some casual items I can move around in. If you're looking for inspiration, I've got you covered with my go-to's from Nordstrom, along with some new styles I plan to add to my cart.

My dad's birthday is this weekend, so we planned a formal dinner with my family. I immediately knew I would be pulling my most recent dress purchase, Floret Studios High-Neck Twisted-Bodice Sleeveless Dress, out of my closet. It comes in sizes XS through XL and is available in mustard yellow and teal blue. The midi dress features a high neck, a twisted-bodice front with a cutout, and a fit-and-flare skirt. It also has an adjustable spaghetti-strap lace-up back with cutouts and keyholes. The fabric is a buttery soft satin fabric that hugs the body in all the right ways.

Floret Studios High-Neck Twisted-Bodice Sleeveless Dress

Nordstrom

$89

Buy on Nordstrom

Story continues

A birthday brunch with my girls is always like a mini fashion show. And by request of the birthday girl herself, we're all wearing coordinating outfits. We could decide between green, blue, and yellow, and this Abstract Print Cutout Slip Dress from Topshop has all three. The midi-length slip dress comes in sizes 2 through 14 and is also available in pink. It has adjustable ties at the bust and the back for a custom fit, a V-neck at the front with a keyhole, an open back, and a flattering fit-and-flare shape.

Topshop Abstract Print Cutout Slip Dress

Nordstrom

$94

$82

Buy on Nordstrom

My friend's bowling party is a more casual affair, so I thought I'd go for one of my favorite outfit recipes, which includes a cute blouse like Free People's Mika Stripe Peplum Top and a pair of jeans. My go-to at the moment has been Madewell's Perfect Wide-Leg Jeans. They come in a dark wash and range from size 23 through 32. It has a high-rise fit that is snug through the hip but widens down towards the hem. One of my favorite details on these jeans is that instead of a traditional side pocket at the front, they have patch pockets that feel more retro. They're made from lightweight and soft denim that has a bit of stretch, and they fall right at the ankle.

Madewell Perfect Wide-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

$128

Buy on Nordstrom

When I saw this Cos Linen Maxi Dress, I gasped out loud. I'm imagining this breezy midi dress blowing in the wind at sunset for my friend's beach birthday party. The dress comes in vibrant orange and is available in sizes 2 through 14. It features a plunging V-neckline, a pleat down the front to add more volume to the dress, a loose, billowing silhouette, spaghetti straps, and my favorite aspect — pockets! The midi-length dress is made from a lightweight linen fabric that's not sheer, thanks to the lining, making it the perfect dress for summer.

Cos Linen Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

$175

Buy on Nordstrom

Shop more special occasion dresses from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.