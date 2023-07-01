Summer 2023’s hot 100: your guide to essential films, gigs, exhibitions and theatre

Issam Kourbaj's Dark, Water Burning World (2016) at The Weight of Words exhibition - Issam Kourbaj

Today

Exhibition | Eve Arnold

In the late American photographer’s biggest UK retrospective in decades, Marilyn Monroe, Marlene Dietrich and Malcolm X rub shoulders with her little seen shots of 1950s Harlem.

Newlands House Gallery, Petworth (newlandshouse.gallery), until Jan 7

Eve Arnold’s 1960 shot of Marilyn Monroe during the filming of The Misfits is on show at Newlands House - Eve Arnold/MAGNUM PHOTOS

Pop | Dog Day Afternoon

Iggy Pop, one of rock’s greatest performers, headlines a fantastic bill of old punks also featuring Blondie and Generation Sex (a mashup of the Sex Pistols and Generation X).

Crystal Palace Park, London SE19 (ticketmaster.co.uk)

Exhibition | Birds of America

Spectacular, life-sized illustrations by the French-American naturalist John James Audubon (1785-1851), who aspired to depict every bird species in America.

Compton Verney, Warwickshire (comptonverney.org.uk), until Oct 1

Pop | BST Festival

The annual Hyde Park extravaganza begins with Take That – followed on subsequent days by Billy Joel, Lana Del Rey, K-pop sensation Blackpink and Bruce Springsteen.

Hyde Park, London W2 (bst-hydepark.com) until July 9

Bruce Springsteen is among those on the BST Festival line-up - JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Opera | A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Peter Hall’s timeless production pairs Britten’s music with Shakespeare’s comedy. Conducted by Dalia Stasevska, with Tim Mead and Liv Redpath as Oberon and Titania.

Glyndebourne, near Lewes (glyndebourne.com), until Aug 22

Pop | Pulp

Jarvis Cocker’s Britpop heroes take their anthems to the common people in what promises to be summer’s most uproarious singalong.

Finsbury Park, London N4 (ticketmaster.co.uk), and touring

Exhibition | Young V&A

Following a £13 million transformation, the former V&A Museum of Childhood in east London opens under a new name, with “sensory playscapes” and 2,000 objects from the permanent collection.

London E2 (vam.ac.uk/young)

July 3

Theatre | Crazy for You

Charlie Stemp stars as Bobby, a New York banker with a yen for the stage, in a musical stuffed to the gunnels with Gershwin classics.

Gillian Lynne Theatre, London WC2 (crazyforyoumusical.com), until Jan 20, 2024

Hot stuff: Charlie Stemp leads the West End cast of Crazy for You - Johan Persson

Pop | Iron Maiden

The heaviest of British heavy metal bands bring their Future Past tour home, with cyberpunk design and a setlist focusing on 2021 album Senjutsu and 1986’s Somewhere in Time.

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (ironmaiden.com), and touring

Opera | The Bartered Bride

Rosie Purdie’s staging of Smetana’s Czech classic brims with vigorous folk-inspired tunes performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra under the baton of Jac van Steen.

Wormsley Park (Garsingtonopera.org), until July 23

July 5

Theatre | Beneatha’s Place

The UK premiere of Kwame Kwei-Armah’s drama which cuts between 1959 Lagos and the present day.

Young Vic, London SE1 (youngvic.org), until Aug 5

Cherrelle Skeete stars in the UK premiere of Beneatha's Place at the Young Vic - Ian Hippolyte

Comedy | Brighton Comedy Garden

Alan Davies, Sara Pascoe, Dylan Moran and Jack Dee are among the headliners at this starry open-air festival, with support from Nina Conti, Rose Matafeo and Isy Suttie.

Preston Park, Brighton (brightoncomedygarden.co.uk), until July 9

Pop | Tom Jones

At 83, one of the UK’s most magnetic performers brings a lifetime’s gravitas to rambunctious old hits.

Stanmer Park, Brighton (tomjones.com), and touring

Dance | Flamenco Festival London

¡Arriba! Sadler’s Wells’ annual fiesta of foot-stomping, hand-clapping and guitar-strumming is here. An ideal accompaniment to a hot summer – or the antidote to a lousy one.

Sadler’s Wells, London EC1 (sadlerswells.com), until July 15

July 6

Theatre | The Wizard of Oz

Nikolai Foster’s acclaimed production of the classic – with added numbers by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Palladium, London W1 (wizardofozmusical.com), until Sept 3

Dynamic image-making: Aïda Muluneh's Star Shine Moon Glow (Water Life 2018) will be at the Tate's exhibition - AIDA MULUNEH

Exhibition | A World in Common

With work by 36 contemporary African photographers, this exhibition celebrates dynamic image-making across the continent today.

Tate Modern, London SE1 (tate.org.uk), until Jan 14, 2024

Pop | The Who

The band’s two remaining members are joined by a 10-piece band and full orchestra on a tour promisingly entitled The Who Hits Back!

Craven Hill Park, Hull (thewho.com), and touring

TV | The Power of Parker

Conleth Hill’s greedy businessman is brought down a peg or two by his wife (Rosie Cavaliero), father-in-law (George Costigan), hairdresser (Sian Gibson) and friend (Sheila Reid).

BBC One, exact date TBC

July 7

Exhibition | The Weight of Words

Enterprising exhibition of pieces by artists and writers who “pursue poetry through sculptural means”.

Henry Moore Institute, Leeds (henry-moore.org), until Nov 26

Pop | Siouxsie

A clutch of rare public outings from the goth queen herself – punk original Siouxsie Sioux – begins at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

Tynemouth Priory & Castle, Tynemouth (ticketmaster.co.uk)

Film | Elemental

Pixar goes back to basics with a romantic adventure, in which a fire and water sprite find love in a classical-matter-themed metropolis.

Cinemas

Pixar goes back to first principles with Elemental - 2023 Disney/Pixar

Opera | Dawn to Dusk: the moon is listening

First the Grange, then (on July 28) Garsington bring together local students in a new opera for young people, with music by Richard Taylor.

The Grange, Hampshire (thegrangefestival.co.uk)

July 8

Pop | Blur

The reunited Britpop stars perform the biggest shows of their career. Woo-hoo! A new album, The Ballad of Darren, arrives on July 21.

Wembley Stadium, London HA9 (blur.co.uk), until July 9

Opera | Buxton International Festival

This wide-ranging festival includes a musical about Vera Brittain, set to Ivor Novello’s songs, and a staging of Bellini’s Lucia di Lammermoor.

Buxton Opera House (buxtonfestival.co.uk), until July 23

BBC Young Musician of the Year winner Jordan Ashman will be taking part in this year's Cheltenham Music Festival - Dan Prince/BBC

Classical | Cheltenham Festival

Among this year’s delights are the most original 400th anniversary tribute yet to composer William Byrd, plus five new commissions.

Various venues, Cheltenham (cheltenhamfestivals.com), to July 15

Opera | Le Nozze di Figaro

Mozart’s comedy of love has serious undertones of social-class tension, which this fine production by David McVicar teases out. Mattia Olivieri stars as Figaro opposite his fiancée Siobhan Stagg as Susanna.

Royal Opera House, London WC2 (roh.org.uk), until July 22

July 9

Jazz | Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra

Wynton Marsalis may be the figurehead of “the world’s greatest big band”, but in this survey of jazz’s first century he’ll be seated modestly in the trumpet section.

Barbican, London EC2 (barbican.org.uk)

Horn of plenty: Wynton Marsalis heads to London with ‘the world’s greatest big band’

Comedy | Bridget Christie

If you’ve been enjoying Christie’s sitcom about the menopause, The Change, her stand-up tour offers a hilarious take on the same topic.

Open Air Theatre, London NW1 (bridgetchristie.co.uk), and touring

July 11

Theatre | Dr Semmelweis

Mark Rylance stars in this compelling account of a 19th century doctor’s attempts to share his revelations about hand sanitisation.

Harold Pinter Theatre, London SW1 (atgtickets.com), until Oct 7

TV | Heat

In his first role since leaving EastEnders, Danny Dyer leads this four-part drama about two families taking an ill-fated holiday together in Australia during bushfire season.

Channel 5

Film | Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The seventh film, with the eighth to follow next year. If that caps the series off, it’ll mirror Harry Potter’s two-part finale, albeit with Tom Cruise meeting his Voldemort in Esai Morales’s crazed terrorist.

Cinemas

July 14

Classical | Ryedale Festival

Organist Anna Lapwood, plus Nicky Spence and Mary Bevan singing Noël Coward, make this a must-visit.

Various venues, North Yorkshire (ryedalefestival.com), until July 30

Classical | BBC Proms

This year’s Proms has it all: 71 Albert Hall concerts; a mini-festival in Gateshead; classical blockbusters including Berlioz’s Trojans; and 14 brand new works.

Royal Albert Hall, London SW7, and other venues (bbc.co.uk/proms), until Sept 9

Exhibition | Lucie Rie

Immaculate ceramics by the Austrian-British artist who described making pottery as an “adventure”.

Holburne Museum, Bath (holburne.org), until Jan 7

July 15

Exhibition | Michael Rakowitz

A dramatic installation, inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, by the Iraqi-American artist.

Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, Gateshead (baltic.art), until May 26

Timothy Spall and Sheila Hancock in the BBC's The Sixth Commandment - BBC

TV | The Sixth Commandment

Sarah Phelps dramatises the case of Benjamin Field, who killed teacher Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) and neighbour Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid) in 2015.

BBC One, exact date TBC

July 17

Theatre | The Sound of Music

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic stars Gina Beck as Maria, with Edward Harrison as Capt von Trapp.

Chichester Festival Theatre (cft.org.uk), until Sept 3

July 19

Theatre | The Crown Jewels

From Men Behaving Badly creator Simon Nye comes a Restoration romp, about a real-life attempt to steal the crown jewels in 1671, starring Aidan McArdle, Al Murray, Mel Giedroyc and Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Garrick, London WC2 (crownjewels play.com), until Sept 16; then tours

TV | The Bear

Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk joins the culinary chaos in the second series of the heart-stopping Chicago restaurant drama.

Disney+

July 20

Theatre | Grenfell: in the words of the survivors

Gillian Slovo’s verbatim play spans the run-up to the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the quest for answers.

Dorfman Theatre, London SE1 (nationaltheatre.org.uk), to Aug 26

Exhibition | Paula Rego: Crivelli’s Garden

The National Gallery unites the late artist’s mural with the 15th-century altarpiece that inspired it.

National Gallery, London WC2 (nationalgallery.org.uk), to Oct 29

July 21

Film | Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy leads Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller, set at the dawn of the atomic age. Expect at least one very big explosion.

Cinemas

Film | The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes

Digimon veteran Tomohisa Taguchi returns with a time-warp animation in which lovestruck classmates discover a grotto that distorts the passage of their teenage years.

Cinemas

Opera | La fiera di Venezia

A scintillating comedy of manners, by Mozart’s great rival Salieri, gets a first UK staging.

The Deanery Garden, Bampton (bamptonopera.org), until July 22

Film | Barbie

Can this Mattel-endorsed blockbuster really be a satire on Barbie? We’re about to find out, with Margot Robbie as our living doll, Ryan Gosling as a vainglorious Ken and Greta Gerwig calling the shots.

Cinemas

Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner in Fifteen Love - ROB YOUNGSON

TV | Fifteen-Love

Emma Raducanu inspired this tennis drama with Aidan Turner as the maverick coach of a young star who crashes out of a grand slam and retrains as a therapist.

Amazon Prime Video

July 22

Classical | Three Choirs Festival

Europe’s oldest music festival presents 21 new works, including Gavin Higgins’s Lady of the Lake-inspired cantata.

Various venues, Gloucester (3choirs.org), until July 29

Exhibition | Grayson Perry

An irreverent retrospective of 80 works – including Perry’s first plate, Kinky Sex (1983).

Royal Scottish Academy, Edinburgh (nationalgalleries.org), until Nov 12

Grayson Perry ahead of his Smash Hits exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy - Annar Bjargli

July 23

Opera | Semele

Glyndebourne’s first-ever staging of Handel’s “bawdy oratorio”, by thought-provoker Adele Thomas.

Glyndebourne, Sussex (glyndebourne.com), until Aug 26

TV | Special Ops: Lioness

Taylor Sheridan’s TV take-over (Yellowstone, 1923, Tulsa King) continues with this action series inspired by a real-life CIA undercover team. Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman star.

Paramount+

July 25

Comedy | Lorna Rose Treen

A debut hour of sketches and characters from the brilliant 2022 Funny Women award-winner.

Pleasance, London N7 (pleasance.co.uk) and touring

July 26

Dance | Carlos at 50

Can the great Carlos Acosta really be on the cusp of 50? Here, the mighty Cuban – still in cracking shape – returns to the Royal Ballet, to perform his favourite snippets.

Royal Opera House, London WC2 (roh.org.uk), until July 30

July 27

Ballet Under the Stars at Hatch House in 2022 - Alice Pennefather

Dance | Ballet Under the Stars

Ballet muscles in on the summer country-house action, with stars including Francesca Hayward.

Hatch House, Wilts (hatch-house.co.uk), until Jul 30

July 28

Film | Talk To Me

Australian brothers Danny and Michael Philippou make a grabby low-budget breakthrough with this teen-centric supernatural shocker.

Cinemas

TV | Good Omens

Michael Sheen’s fussy angel and David Tennant’s swaggering devil are an odd-couple delight in this romp from Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Series two: archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) goes missing!

Amazon Prime Video

July 29

Opera | The Fairy Queen

Henry Purcell’s 1692 “semi-opera” intersperses masques and dance music with text from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, to ravishing effect.

Longborough Festival Opera (lfo.org.uk), Moreton-in-Marsh, until Aug 3

TV | Wolf

The makers of Sherlock and Dracula adapt Mo Hayder novels about a detective (Ukweli Roach) obsessed with a very personal cold case.

BBC One, date TBC

July 30

Comedy | James Acaster

For his last tour, Acaster set aside the surreal whimsy to open up about his life: the result was his best set yet. Five years on, hopes for the follow-up are sky-high.

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (jamesacaster.com), until Aug 2 and touring

July 31

Film | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The pubescent martial-arts-trained reptiles are the latest cartoon stars to venture into the hybrid CG/hand-drawn realm, as zappily pioneered by the Spider-Verse films.

Cinemas

August 1

Dance | Matthew Bourne’s Romeo & Juliet

Bourne’s no-punches-pulled 2019 reinvention of Shakespeare’s tragedy still feels scintillatingly new.

Sadler’s Wells, London EC1 (sadlerswells.com), until Sept 2

August 2

Theatre | Six Chick Flicks

Titanic, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman and other “chick flicks” are staged by two performers in 75 minutes, in this Canadian comedy.

Underbelly, Edinburgh (edfringe.com), until Aug 28

Kerry Ipema and KK Apple star in Six Chick Flicks - Lauren Silberman

Dance | Australian Ballet

Oz’s finest present Balanchine’s masterpiece Jewels (Aug 2-5) and a 60th birthday gala (Aug 6).

Royal Opera House, London WC2 (roh.org.uk), until Aug 6

August 3

Comedy | John Robins

Though he’s better known these days for his podcasts, Robins’s self-flagellating stand-up is a hoot.

Just the Tonic’s Nucleus, Edinburgh (johnrobins.com), until Aug 27 and touring

Dance | A Tribute to Peace

Still in exile, Kyiv City Ballet pay their first visit to Edinburgh with a gala-style bill of favourite pieces.

Assembly Hall, Edinburgh (edfringe.com), until Aug 28

August 4

Dance | Duel Reality

Acrobatic physical theatre supremos The 7 Fingers present a gladiatorial take on Romeo and Juliet.

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows, Edinburgh (edfringe.com), until Aug 26

Film | Meg 2: The Trench

It’s Jason Statham vs giant pre-­historic sharks again. Ben Wheatley directs. Who could resist?

Cinemas

TV | The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Sigourney Weaver stars in this series based on Holly Ringland’s best-seller about an orphan who moves in with her grandmother on a flower farm in Australia.

Amazon Prime Video

August 5

Comedy | Luke Rollason

Recently seen as a shapeshifting cat in Disney+’s Extraordinary, Rollason is a terrific physical comic, whose clowning has shades of Tommy Cooper and Spencer Jones.

Soho Theatre, London W1 (sohotheatre.com), until Aug 15

August 6

Theatre | The Grand Old Opera House Hotel

Riding high after her hit Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of), playwright ­Isobel McArthur takes us inside an old hotel beset by singing ghosts.

Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh (traverse.co.uk), until Aug 27

Jazz | Brecon Jazz

The bill for this excellent festival is bigger than ever, with homegrown talent including saxophonist Emma Rawicz and pianist Zoe Rahman.

Various venues, Brecon, Powys (breconjazz.org), until Aug 20

Goon-esque comedy troupe: Crybabies - Rebecca Need-Menear

August 7

Comedy | Crybabies

Two superb one-hour farces, in rep, from a Goon Show-esque three-man comedy troupe. Danger Brigade is a Second World War spy thriller; Bagbeard a 1980s-ish sci-fi spoof.

Soho Theatre, London W1 (sohotheatre.com), until Aug 12

August 8

Theatre | La Cage Aux Folles

A new take on the 1983 classic about gay St Tropez nightclub owners Georges and Albin, who come under pressure to change their tune when Georges’s son invites his prospective parents-in-law over.

Open Air Theatre, London NW1 (openairtheatre.com), until Sept 16

August 9

Pop | Boardmasters Festival

Liam Gallagher plays his only UK show at the surfing-themed ­beachside festival, which also hosts art pop queens Lorde and Florence + The Machine, plus Little Simz, Raye and Ben Howard.

Newquay, Cornwall (boardmasters.com), until Aug 13

Praise be: Lorde is performing at Boardmasters festival next month - Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Theatre | The Effect

Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell star in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Lucy Prebble’s dark romance set at a ­clinical drug trial, in which two volunteers fall for each other but can’t tell if their emotions are authentic.

National’s Lyttelton Theatre, ­London SE1 (nationaltheatre.org.uk), until Oct 7

August 11

Exhibition | Edinburgh Art Festival

Britain’s biggest visual arts festival returns, with an eye-catching, ­city-wide programme.

Various venues, Edinburgh, until Aug 27 (edinburghartfestival.com)

Film | Gran Turismo

This odd spin on the video game adaptation trend tells the true story of a young Gran Turismo champion who transfers his gaming skills to the real-world motor racing circuit.

Cinemas

Film | Haunted Mansion

Twenty years after Eddie Murphy’s residency, Disney dusts off its theme park ride for more spooky laughs, with LaKeith Stanfield as a paranormal tour guide, psychic Tiffany ­Haddish and exorcist Owen Wilson.

Cinemas

Film | L’Immensità

Penélope Cruz stars in this delectably chic, 1970s-set Italian melodrama about a housewife and her sparky 12-year-old daughter, who is ­questioning her sexuality, identity and overall place in the universe.

Cinemas

August 12

Comedy | An Evening of Mayhem With Megan Stalter

After stealing her scenes in HBO’s Hacks, US stand-up Stalter brings her ebullient comedy to the UK.

Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh (gildedballoon.co.uk), until Aug 27

Ebullient comedy: US stand-up Megan Stalter

August 13

Dance | Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart

Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar’s troupe L-E-V return with their latest ­disquisition on the human heart.

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (eif.co.uk), until Aug 14

August 15

Theatre | Falkland Sound

Brad Birch spent several months on the Falkland Islands establishing how the Falklands War still impacts on the islanders; his theatrical epic revisits the events of 1982.

Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon (rsc.org.uk), until Sept 16

August 17

Pop | DEVO

The influential American post-punk synth rock deconstructionists embark on their farewell tour. One last chance to jerk to the refrain: “Are we not men?” “We are DEVO!”

O2 Academy, Edinburgh (clubdevo.com); Eventim Apollo, London W6, Aug 19

Dance | The Rite of Spring/­Common Ground[S]

This double-bill from Senegal’s Ecole des Sables pairs a skin-prickling interpretation of Pina Bausch’s Rite with a new work by Bausch’s leading dancer Malou Airaudo and “mother of contemporary African dance” Germaine Acogny. Playhouse, Edinburgh (eif.co.uk), until Aug 19

The Rite of Spring at Edinburgh International Festival - Maarten Vanden Abeele

Opera | Endgame

The most challenging UK premiere of the summer is Hungarian master György Kurtag’s opera based on Beckett’s absurdist play. Ryan ­Wigglesworth, himself an accomplished opera composer, conducts the BBCSSO for the Proms.

Royal Albert Hall, London SW7 (bbc.co.uk/proms)

August 18

Film | Dracula: Voyage of the Demeter

André Øvredal’s gothic horror was inspired by the seventh chapter of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, which details a Russian ship’s fateful ­journey from Varna to Whitby with the vampire count lurking on board.

Cinemas

Pop | All Points East

Grime superstar Stormzy’s only UK show this summer is a self-curated one-day hometown festival, one of a series presented by All Points East. Other APE shows the ­following weekend are headlined by the Strokes and Haim.

Victoria Park, London E3 (allpointseastfestival.com), until Aug 28

Film | Strays

An R-rated – that’s to say, edgily ­risqué – comedy about unwanted dogs (voiced by Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx) taking revenge on a junkie owner.

Cinemas

Film | Seize Them!

In this female-led Britcom set in the Dark Ages, Aimee Lou Wood plays a medieval queen toppled by a firebrand revolutionary (Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan) and sent on the run. Expect much Holy Grail-style mud-and-warts hilarity.

Cinemas

August 20

Pop | Boygenius

US songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus team up for a supergroup; they’re an indie Crosby, Stills & Nash for Generation Z.

Gunnersbury Park, London W3 (ticketmaster.co.uk); Piece Hall, Halifax, Aug 22-23

August 22

Theatre | Next to Normal

The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning 2009 musical about a suburban mother living with bipolar disorder and profound grief gets its long-awaited UK premiere from Donmar director Michael Longhurst.

Donmar Warehouse, London WC2 (donmarwarehouse.com), until Oct 7

August 23

Theatre | A Mirror

Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) and Micheal Ward (Top Boy) star in Sam Holcroft’s “elusive” new play about censorship and free speech.

Almeida Theatre, London N1 (almeida.co.uk), until Sept 23



Dance | Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The tremendous New York-based contemporary troupe hits ­Edinburgh with two programmes, including so-hot-right-now Kyle Abrahams’s Are You in Your ­Feelings? and their stirring ­signature piece, Revelations.

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (eif.co.uk), until Aug 25

High-fliers: Khalia Campbell of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - Dario Calmese

Theatre | Life is a Dream

Cheek by Jowl continue with no regular funding but much brio, to present European classics – here, Calderón de la Barca’s 1635 masterpiece of princely incarceration, performed in Spanish (with ­surtitles) by a Spanish ensemble.

Lyceum, Edinburgh (eif.co.uk), until Aug 27

August 24

Classical | Presteigne Festival

Defiantly conservative and yet quirky, this jewel of a festival in the beautiful Border country focuses on Leoš Janáček and independent-minded composers like David ­Matthews and Roxanna Panufnik.

Various venues, Presteigne (presteignefestival.com), until Aug 28

August 25

Opera | Tannhaüser

Acclaimed Scottish conductor ­Donald Runnicles with his Deutsche Oper company from ­Berlin, in a ­concert performance of one of ­Wagner’s most glorious scores.

Usher Hall, Edinburgh (eif.co.uk)

Bobby Gillespie with his band Primal Scream will perform at Connect Festival in Edinburgh - Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pop | Connect Festival

Two of Scotland’s finest rock bands, Primal Scream and Franz ­Ferdinand, open this day-ticket ­festival. Saturday gets in the groove with Fred Again… and Róisín ­Murphy; Sunday goes eclectic with Boygenius, Loyle Carner and Raye.

Royal Highlands Showground, Edinburgh (connectmusicfestival.com), until Aug 27

Film | Scrapper

A British debut to cherish, written and directed by 30-year-old ­Charlotte Regan, in which a plucky 12-year-old reconciles with her loveable if hopeless absent dad. ­Triangle of Sadness actor Harris Dickinson stars.

Cinemas

Pop | Reading & Leeds Festivals

The long-running twin festivals boast US stars Billie Eilish, the ­Killers and Imagine Dragons’ only UK sets of the summer, plus local heroes Sam Fender, Foals and Wet Leg.

Richfield Avenue, Reading and Braham Park, Leeds (readingandleedsfestival.com), until Aug 27

August 26

Robbie Williams performing at Heartland Festival in June - TIM KILDEBORG JENSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Pop | Robbie Williams

The Take That dropout turned solo superstar brings a hit-packed set (31 top 10 singles from 14 number one albums) for a gargantuan karaoke session. Let him entertain you.

Sandringham Estate, Norfolk (robbiewilliams.com), until Aug 27

August 29

Opera | Céphale et Procris

The adventurous little Grimeborn Festival has a reputation for ­seeking out good neglected works. This summer they bring a staging of the one opera by French baroque composer Élisabeth ­Jacquet de la Guérre, better known for her chamber music. The energetic Marcio da Silva both directs and conducts it here with his Ensemble OrQuesta.

Arcola Theatre, London E8 (arcolatheatre.com)

Contributors: Dominic Cavendish, Robbie Collin, Ivan Hewett, Nicholas Kenyon, Neil McCormick, Mark Monahan, Tim Robey, Alastair Sooke, Rachel Ward