2020 TV premieres: Here's when your favorite show returns, and your new addiction starts

Continuing to social distance leaves us with a lot of time on our sanitized hands. Thankfully, television is here to offer a distraction.

Now, given the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on production, fall's offerings are slimmer than usual. But there are still releases to be excited about.

Beloved competitions also return this fall, including "The Masked Singer," "The Amazing Race," and "The Bachelorette."

As we near Halloween, streaming platforms will unleash horror series, including "Monsterland" (Hulu) and "The Haunting of Bly Manor" (Netflix), the next chilling offering from the producers of "The Haunting of Hill House."

Our calendar of major highlights ensures you won't miss the return of your favorite series or the start of a new show you'll fall in love with. (All times EDT/PDT.)

The 50 best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime right now, from 'The Americans' to 'The Boys'

Emmys 2020: The best and worst moments on a weird, virtual night, from 'Friends' reunion to hazmat suits

Sept. 16

"Archer" Season 11 (FXX, Wednesdays at 10)

"Sing On!" (Netflix): Tituss Burgess hosts this singing contest that compares karaoke contestants to the original singers of their songs.

Sept. 18

"Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" (Netflix): The new animated series, which counts Steven Spielberg as an executive producer, is centered on a group of six teens selected to attend a special camp. But, as is typical with "Jurassic" projects, it's never just a walk in the park...

"Pen15" Season 2 (Hulu)

"Ratched" (Netflix): Sarah Paulson stars in producer Ryan Murphy's origin story for the infamous nurse from the novel and Oscar-winning 1975 film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."

Ryan Murphy's 'Ratched' Netflix series leaves critics disappointed: 'It's really bad'

Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched in "Ratched." More

Sept. 23

"The Masked Singer": Season 4 (Fox, Wednesdays at 8)

"I Can See Your Voice" (Fox, Wednesdays at 9): "Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong serves as host of this new game show, where contestants attempt to decipher talented singers from the bad ones, before they've sung a note, for a chance at $100,000. Like "Masked," it's based on a South Korean format.

'The Masked Singer' reveals Season 4 characters, shows off a hot pink Croc ready to rock

Sept. 24

"The Chef Show:" Season 2 (Netflix)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC, Thursdays at 8)

“Press Your Luck” (ABC, Thursdays at 9)

“Match Game” (ABC, Thursdays at 10)

Chris Rock as Loy Cannon in the fourth season of "Fargo" on FX. Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the series will now premiere Sunday, September 27 at 10 EDT/PDT. More

Sept. 27

"The Comey Rule" (Showtime, Sunday at 9): The two-part miniseries dramatizes the events around the 2016 presidential election and aftermath, and the role of former FBI Director James Comey (Jeff Daniels) in shaping history.

"Fargo" (FX, Sundays at 10): The fourth installment of the acclaimed anthology series, starring Chris Rock arrives after a five-month pandemic production delay. Set in 1950 Kansas City, it centers on dueling African-American and Italian crime bosses.

Review: Chris Rock leads a slow-but-steady 'Fargo' Season 4

Chris Rock on changing his humor for 'Fargo' Season 4 and the 'surreal' 'SNL' with Eddie Murphy

Oct. 2

"Monsterland" (Hulu): In the anthology series inspired by Nathan Ballingrud’s "North American Lake Monsters," interactions with creatures and beasts "drive broken people to desperate acts."