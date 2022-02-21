Summary of Baltic Horizon Fund webinar

Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital

On the 21st of February 2022, Baltic Horizon held an investor webinar where fund manager Tarmo Karotam introduced results of Q4 2021 report.

Baltic Horizon Fund would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here . Presentation is available here.

Additional information:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

