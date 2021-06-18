Sumac Corporation Limited Sells Shares of Norvista Capital Corporation

STELLARTON, NS, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Estate of Donald R. Sobey of Stellarton, Nova Scotia announced that Sumac Corporation Limited, a company controlled by the estate, today sold 3,010,000 common shares of Norvista Capital Corporation representing approximately 4.29% of those outstanding. The shares were sold at a price of $0.125 per share through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. Sumac now owns or controls approximately 7.59% of the outstanding Norvista common shares.

Subject to the regulatory limitations, Sumac may acquire, dispose of or continue to hold Norvista common shares in the normal course of its investment activities.

