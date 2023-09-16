Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Hospitalized with Pneumonia, Wife Says: 'We Spent the Entire Night in the ER'

The rock band's frontman was also hospitalized in 2014 due to alcohol abuse

Burak Cingi/Redferns The wife of Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley said he's been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has been hospitalized with pneumonia, his wife, model Ariana Cooper Whibley, said Friday.

"Deryck and I were suppose to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us," Ariana, 32, wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of the Toronto-born musician, 43, being wheeled on a gurney into an ambulance.



"We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia. The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure," Ariana continued. The couple share two children, son Lydon Idby, 3, and daughter Quentin Arlo, 6 months.

Ariana added, "This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs."

Deryck Whibley/Instagram Sum 41's Deryck Whibley has been hospitalized with pneumonia, according to his wife Ariana Cooper.

A second photo on her Instagram featured a closeup of the model's hand in Whibley's as he lies in his hospital bed with a pulse oximeter clipped to his finger.

"I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn't make it any easier to see. I'll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it," Ariana concluded her post.



In April 2014, Whibley collapsed in his kitchen and was rushed by then-fiancée to the hospital, where doctors said his liver and kidneys had failed.

He was placed in a coma and sedated for a week to help his body detox from alcohol, with the health scare helping him to finally achieve sobriety and regain his health.

Following Whibley's 2014 hospital stay and Ariana's own depression and suicide attempt, the couple decided to get sober together. "We said, 'We're going to take our lives seriously at this point and figure this s--- out,'" Whibley told PEOPLE in 2021.

In 2015, nearly a year after his hospitalization, Whibley told Vice of his journey to sobriety, "It was the right time in my life for it to happen. I’m glad it happened now and not when I’m like, 50, because my body wouldn’t have been able to handle it. But it's unfortunate that it had to even come to that. However, now I’m feeling better than I’ve ever felt. I’m healthier. I’m in the best shape of my life."

The couple tied the knot in August 2015 in Los Angeles.

In May, Sum 41 members Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo announced via social media that they would go their separate ways following the release of their new album Heaven and Hell and their current world tour. The band finished their U.S. tour with The Offspring and Simple Plan on Sept. 3, but they plan to perform at When We Were Young 2023 in Las Vegas next month.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments in our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in any way," read a statement from the "Fat Lip" band. "It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

Sum 41's final show is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2024, in Nanterre, France. Last week, the band announced on Instagram that all tickets had sold out.



