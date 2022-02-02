Sulphur Bentonite Market projected to reach US$ 279.7 Mn by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Sulphur Bentonite Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Up from the global market value of US$ 188.0 Mn attained in 2021, sales of sulphur bentonite will observe promising growth during the forecast period, 2022 - 2029. A new market research report by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the sulphur bentonite market forecasts a promising growth outlook for the market during the decade-old period of projection. Demand from China would account for nearly 50% of total market value towards the end of 2029.

Sulphur Bentonite Value (2021)

US$ 188.0 Mn

Sulphur Bentonite Value (2022)

US$ 197.3 Mn

Sulphur Bentonite Value (2029)

US$ 279.7 Mn

Value CAGR (2022-2029)

5.0%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2021)

48.7%

The report opines that market growth will be primarily driven by rapid growth in demand for increased crop yield. Application will be promising in oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, cereals, pulses, crops, lawns, turf, and trees.

Key Takeaways - Sulphur Bentonite Market

  • Sulphur bentonite remains among the most intense sulphur carriers that helps in boosting crop yield and field productivity.

  • Sulphur bentonite is widely used as a fertilizer for numerous crops, cereals, vegetables such as oil seeds, rice, corn, onion, and citrus fruits.

  • Growing concerns regarding balanced plant nutrition and a significant increase in production and crop yield with the use of sulphur bentonite are projected to create traction in the market.

  • Asia Pacific (APAC) will hold a significant value share in global sulphur bentonite market, owing to the large agricultural base in the region.

  • China’s supremacy would further continue to solidify the position of APAC as an attractive market.

With cultivating land soils facing continued sulphur deficiency, it is likely that sulphur bentonite consumption will be on an upward trend through the foreseeable future. The progressing local and foreign investment scenario in agriculture will also fuel the growth of sulphur bentonite market.

Oilseeds to Remain Key Application Area

Based on the market analysis by application, oilseeds are projected to hold significant value share in global sulphur bentonite market. The use of sulphur bentonite as a fertilizer for oilseeds such as rapeseed, soybean, groundnuts, and sunflower will see significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in crop yield and oil content with the use of such fertilizers.

However, the cereals, pulses, and crops segment is estimated to experience lucrative growth opportunities in the market. The fruits and vegetables segment is estimated to grow at a high CAGR. The growing production of fruits and vegetables such as onion, garlic, ginger, and citrus fruits in the region is also projected to drive the market demand. Applications such as lawns, turfs, trees, and others are projected to remain niche application segments.

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Historical Data Available for

2014-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Poland, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Turkey, Northern Africa, and South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Application, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Tiger-Sul Inc.

• NEAIS

• H Sulphur Corp

• Coromandel International Limited

• National Fertilizer Limited

• Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals

• Sohar Sulphur L.L.C

• Coogee Chemicals Pty Ltd

• Galaxy Sulfur, LLC

• Montana Sulphur & Chemical Co.

• Devco Australia

• Zafaran Industrial Group Company

• ABU DHABI FERTILIZER INDUSTRIES CO. W.L.L

• Balkan Sulphur LTD

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Brand Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Customization & Pricing

Available upon Request

Sulphur Bentonite Market – Key Vendor Insights

The report presents some of the key market players, who are known as leaders in the global sulphur bentonite market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global sulphur bentonite market are Tiger-Sul Inc., National Fertilizer Limited, NEAIS, Coromandel International Limited, Sohar Sulphur L.L.C, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals, Coogee Chemicals Pty Ltd., H Sulphur Corp, Galaxy Sulfur, LLC, Montana Sulphur & Chemical Co., Zafaran Industrial Group Company, ABU DHABI FERTILIZER INDUSTRIES CO. W.L.L., and Devco Australia.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Chemicals & Materials Domain

Galactoarabinan Market: The rising trend of natural cosmetic products are gaining traction across the world especially in North America with the increasing awareness and growing preference for luxury personal care brands are expected to boost galactoarabinan market in the near future.

Zeolite Adsorbents Market: With increasing environmental rules & regulations and health concern, adoption of zeolite adsorbents is become beneficiary for end user industries.

Plug In Power Meter Market: The introduction of enhances and modified plug in power meters with user friendly usage and lifetime warranty is projected to boost the plug in power meter market growth over the forecast period.

Explosive Chargers Market: Over a period of decade the mining industry has seen prominent recovery and stabilization around the globe leading to boost the mining activities. This increasing mining activities are expected to drive the explosive chargers market positively.

Thioglycolic Acid Market: Increasing demand from oil & gas sector for corrosion inhibitor and flow stimulator is expected bolster the demand for thioglycolic acid in upcoming future.

Fly Ash Market: Increasing investment in construction in developing and least developed countries is further expected to bolster the fly ash market during forecast period.

Colourless Polyimide Films Market: The demand for the colourless polyimide films is growing from the applications such as flexible displays, flexible solar cells, flexible printed circuit boards, mobiles, laptops, etc., and thus, propelling the market to grow globally.

Silver Nanowires Market: Over the decade, nanotechnology experiencing significant growth in the global market owing to increasing adoption of electronics and solar energy technology based products.

Plastic Pigments Market: Significantly growing end use industries of plastic pigments bolstering the demand for plastic pigments.

Poly Cotton Fabric Market: A growing trend of wearing slim-fit, breathable attire for sport activities and recreation purposes is a key driver for the growth of the poly cotton fabric market.

