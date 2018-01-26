Sullivan with 19, balanced UAB defeats UTEP 85-78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Lewis Sullivan scored 19 points to lead six players in double-figure scoring as UAB beat UTEP 85-78 on Thursday night.

UAB (14-7, 5-3 Conference USA) rebounded from consecutive losses that had snapped a four-game win streak. The Miners (7-13, 2-6) have lost five of their last six games.

Nate Darling added 17 points for the Blazers, and Chris Cokley had 15 points and 10 rebounds to collect his 10th double-double of the season.

UAB's William Lee ran out from the paint to block Paul Thomas' 3-point shot, sending the ball into the stands with 1:02 remaining. It was his second block of the game, and 267th of his career, to become the program's all-time leader. Lee finished with 10 points.

Trey Wade scored 22 points to lead UTEP.

The Blazers used a 21-6 run that spanned both halves to build a 52-38 lead. Darling made two 3-pointers and scored eight points during the stretch. The Miners pulled to 67-62, but didn't get closer.