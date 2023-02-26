Sulamita Aronovsky, pianist and teacher who defected from the USSR and founded the London International Piano Competition – obituary

Sulamita Aronovsky - Richard Watt

Sulamita Aronovsky, who has died aged 93, was the formidable founder and indefatigable artistic controller of the London Piano Competition, which enjoyed sponsorship of almost £500,000 from National Power and the patronage of Princess Diana, who attended the finals and handed out prizes.

Ever since arriving in Britain in 1971, Sulamita Aronovsky had felt a zealous need for London to host such a competition. Although the calendar is crammed with such events, another one was necessary because “London is still musical capital of the world – and even the French don’t mind us saying so,” she told The Daily Telegraph, adding that her piano colleagues from overseas invariably queried the lack of one.

The World Piano Competition, as it was originally known, began life in 1991, though the music industry was far from enthusiastic. “What a waste of time,” declared Raymond Gubbay, the concert promoter. “What a revolting idea to watch some kid struggled through a Beethoven sonata,” added Joeske van Walsum, chairman of the British Association of Concert Agents. From the outset it was seen as a challenger to the Leeds Piano Competition, which had been founded in 1963 by Fanny Waterman, who claimed to have heard nothing about it.

The first competition was a hastily organised affair. Sulamita Aronovsky had been touting the idea around prospective sponsors with little success until National Power, under the chairmanship of Sir Trevor Holdsworth, a keen amateur pianist, announced a £450,000 sponsorship deal in April 1990. She had only a year to assemble a jury, book venues, recruit helpers, select repertoire and find contestants. But she was such a force of nature that few dared to refuse her entreaties to assist.

Like all good competitions there were dramas. In 2000, the 24 players from 16 countries had been reduced to three finalists, one of whom, Martin Cousin from Scotland, withdrew at the last moment for health reasons. The Finnish pianist Antti Siirala, whom the jury had put fourth in their initial placings, was about to return to Helsinki when a telephone call kept him in London to play in the final, which he won. Over the years other prize-winners have included Simon Trpčeski from Macedonia, Behzod Abduraimov from Uzbekistan and Paul Lewis from Liverpool.

Story continues

On one occasion, David Murray, a Financial Times critic, was flattered and surprised to be invited on the jury. “I expected a lot of argy-bargy, but Sulamita’s austere guidelines forbade it,” he wrote. “We were not to discuss competitors’ performances among ourselves at all … and when we voted at the end of each round there was no preliminary discussion, no debate, just our own, untainted choices from the heart.”

Sulamita Ziuraitiene was born on May 5 1929 in Kaunas, Lithuania, then part of the Soviet Union, the only child of a doctor and his wife. From a young age she showed promise at the piano and before long was dispatched to the Leningrad State Conservatory, then evacuated to Tashkent, where she had lessons with Lev Barenboim. During the Second World War she sold her food rations to pay for the rent on a piano.

By 1953 she was at the Moscow Conservatoire, where her teachers included Grigory Ginsburg and Alexander Goldenweiser. Among her fellow students were Lazar Berman, Tatyana Nikolaeva and Vladimir Ashkenazy. “The time when I was studying was probably a golden era,” she told Music Matters on Radio 3 in 2019. Listening was encouraged as much as playing, she added: “To listen, to hear and to pay attention.”

On one occasion she was pitted against Ashkenazy in a competition. “When I first saw this little man, six years younger than me, I assumed that he wouldn’t be much of a threat, so I felt quite confident. But then he played – and I knew he would become a great pianist,” she told Camden New Journal.

In 1971 she was visiting family members in the US. Her return journey brought her via Britain, where she chose to defect. “When I left the Soviet Union and settled in the West I knew that I am losing all my recordings, my written works and so on, because I was penalised,” she said of being written out of Soviet history. “In those days if people left the country and didn’t want to come back they had to [be taught] a lesson … everything is gone.”

Sulamita Aronovsky with Ian Fountain in 1990 - Richard Watt

Tragedy struck within a year when she was badly injured in a car accident, leaving little hope of resuming her career as a concert pianist. With no paperwork to prove her credentials, she turned to Ashkenazy for help. “He wrote a letter of commendation, explaining that despite my accident I was still able to function as a musician. That letter opened many doors,” she said. Some years later she returned the favour by teaching Ashkenazy’s eldest son Vovka, though they eventually parted company on less than ideal terms.

Sulamita Aronovsky settled in Manchester, teaching at the Royal Northern College of Music and organising recitals at Forsyth music store in the city for up-and-coming young pianists. Among her students were Ian Fountain, who won the 1989 Arthur Rubinstein competition in Israel, and David Fanning, now a distinguished musicologist.

In the mid-1990s she moved to the Royal Academy of Music in London, continuing to teach in her uncompromisingly Russian way with students making the weekly pilgrimage to her Highbury apartment with its two grand pianos.

Meanwhile, she had discovered that the competition market was indeed crowded and possibly the critics had been right when they said that London did not need such an event. The London International Piano Competition was last heard of in 2005 when the Earl of Wessex presented the prizes. The winner was Herbert Schuch, 25, from Germany, who performed Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto with the London Philharmonic Orchestra under Sian Edwards, and came away with £14,000, a recording contract and a clutch of engagements.

Sulamita Aronovsky continued to give masterclasses around Europe and served on the juries of rival competitions. Two years ago her teaching methods were the subject of a PhD by a Lithuanian student who described them as “perhaps one of the purest examples of the continuity of the mid-20th century Russian piano traditions”.

There was, however, a remarkable coda to Sulamita Aronovsky’s story. Five years ago she received a call out of the blue from a producer at Lithuanian Radio: a collection of reel-to-reel tape recordings she had made in 1958 featuring music by Mozart, Chopin and Debussy and the Lithuanian composer Mikalojus Čiurlionis had been found in unmarked box in the archives with an instruction, clearly ignored, that they should be destroyed.

“I can’t remember why they were made, and I had no idea they existed,” she told the Camden New Journal when they were remastered and released on the Amity label last year. “The producer came to see me in London – bearing the traditional loaf of Lithuanian bread, and saying he wanted to interview me. And when I finally listened to the recordings, I thought they weren’t so bad.”

Sulamita Aronovsky’s first marriage, in the Soviet Union, to Kastytis Ziuraitis, was dissolved. In 1971 she married Abram Aronovsky, a Lithuanian-born engineer and businessman from Leeds. He predeceased her, as did a son from her first marriage.

Sulamita Aronovsky, born May 5 1929, died December 15 2022