Suki Waterhouse Welcomes First Baby with Fiancé Robert Pattinson

The couple were first romantically linked in July 2018 and sources confirmed to PEOPLE they got engaged this past winter

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is a mom!

The actress and singer, 32, has welcomed her first baby with fiancé Robert Pattinson, 37, the Daily Mail reports. The famous couple was photographed on a walk in Los Angeles, pushing a pink stroller in photos published by the outlet.

The Twilight star wore a MoMA sweatshirt and a puffy Patagonia jacket, placing both hands on the stroller while new mom Waterhouse wore a black trench coat, baseball cap and sunglasses.

Reps for both Pattinson and Waterhouse did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Related: Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Bares Her Bump and Plays the Guitar as She Announces Completed Album

In March, the Daisy Jones & the Six star shared a series of photos to her Instagram and announced that she had completed her upcoming album. In the shots, Waterhouse bared her pregnant belly while posing for a photo on a couch.

In another photo, Waterhouse held her stomach while she sat on a chair with a microphone resting near her. She also included a black-and-white picture of her holding the microphone and wearing a crop top that cuts off just before her bump.

"It’s* done (the album!!)," Waterhouse wrote in her caption.

In December, Waterhouse posed a series of photos on her TikTok account from a tropical beach vacation. Waterhouse could be seen posing in front of a beach, wearing a string bikini that accentuated her baby bump and accessorizing with AGMES jewelry.

She also posted a photo of herself in a flowy, floral dress, sitting in front of an orange sunset.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Suki Waterhouse in December

"Life's a beach," Waterhouse captioned the TikTok.

Waterhouse first shared that she was expecting when she took the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, surprising the crowd.

Story continues

In a fan-captured video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Waterhouse — dressed in a glittery pink minidress, a feathery coat, fringe-trimmed boots and glittery tights — said, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

She proceeded to flap open her coat to reveal a baby bump as the crowd erupted in cheers.

"I'm not sure if it's working," she jokingly added before beginning her music performance.

Waterhouse has been in a relationship with Pattinson for more than five years. She and The Batman star were first romantically linked in July 2018, when a source told PEOPLE they were "dating" after they were spotted putting on some PDA while out together in London.

In December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple were engaged.

“They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” the source shared.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.