Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Make Their Met Gala Debut as a Couple in Coordinating Looks

Though the pair have been dating for nearly five years, they made their red-carpet debut at the end of 2022

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the 2023 Met Gala

It's date night for Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse!

The typically low-key couple stepped out in style Monday night in New York City, to celebrate this year's Met Gala in coordinating looks.

Waterhouse, 31, was dressed in Fendi, just one of the labels once led by Karl Lagerfeld, and perfectly on theme for "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which encouraged a dress code of "In honor of Karl."

The model/actress wore a floral silk sheer tulle dress from Fendi's Women's Spring/Summer 2019 collection that "plays with the symmetries of the natural world and airy, glass-like transparencies, conferring lightness and ethereality," according to the brand. She finished off her ensemble with strappy sparkling sandals.

Waterhouse's makeup perfectly matched the soft colors in her dress: a light pink and green eye shadow and barely there pink lip.

Getty Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the 2023 Met Gala

The model topped off her look with REZA jewelry including gold chandelier earrings with emeralds, rubies and diamonds; a white-and-rose-gold signet ring with an emerald-cut pink sapphire and diamonds; and a white-gold ring with a cushion-cut pink spinel and round diamonds.

Pattinson, 36, wore a black Dior suit with a sweeping pleated skirt and trousers, swapping in a gold pin in lieu of a tie with his white button-up shirt.

It has been years since either of the actors have attended the Met Gala, and neither one has attended since they were first linked back in 2018.

For his Met Gala debut back in 2015, the Twilight alum sported an all-black tux paired with a unique bowtie design while the following year, he went for a white jacket paired with black pants and a black bowtie — and a bit more facial hair!

For Waterhouse, it had been nearly 10 years since she last hit the Met Gala red carpet. In 2014, for her first and only appearance, she shined in a strapless blush-toned gown.

The British couple first sparked relationship rumors back in 2018 when they were spotted showing PDA in London. Since then, they've opted to keep much of their relationship private, making very few public appearances together.

After four years together, Pattinson and Waterhouse made their red-carpet debut in December 2022, at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt.

"Will never forget this show, under the stars and in front of the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World," the Daisy Jones & The Six star wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Waterhouse opened up about her relationship in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she said, adding that the couple won't go more than two months without seeing each other. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him."

Waterhouse also shared that even after all these years, she still gets "incredibly excited" when Pattinson's name pops up on her phone.

"I think he feels the same about me," she noted. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

