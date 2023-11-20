Suki Waterhouse Reveals She Is Expecting a Baby During Performance at Corona Capital Festival

The model and singer joked that she dressed extra "sparkly" to distract the crowd from noticing her baby belly

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse is going to be a mom!

On Sunday, the model and singer, 31, took the stage at the Coronoa Capital Festival in Mexico and surprised the crowd by sharing some major news.

In a fan-captured video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Waterhouse — dressed in a glittery pink minidress, a feathery coat, fringe-trimmed boots and glittery tights — said, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

She proceeded to flap open her coat to reveal a baby bump, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

"I'm not sure if it's working," she jokingly added before beginning her music performance.

Waterhouse has been in a relationship with Robert Pattison for more than five years. She and The Batman star were first romantically linked in July 2018, when a source told PEOPLE they were "dating" after they were spotted putting on some PDA while out together in London.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Suki Waterhouse (L) and Robert Pattinson in January 2020

The pair began living together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he filmed his titular superhero role in The Batman.

During that time, an insider told PEOPLE that their relationship appeared to be "on the fast track."

"They are very loved-up," the source said in July 2020. "They haven't been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other."

Pattinson previously said that seeing Waterhouse's reaction to The Batman "kind of changed the entire thing" for him as he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February.

"I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," Pattinson said. "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!' "

Related: Suki Waterhouse Calls Out Gossip Girl for Jab at Her Relationship with Robert Pattinson

BACKGRID

In an interview with The Sunday Times in February 2023, Waterhouse opened up about her long-term relationship with Pattinson.

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she said, adding that the couple never goes more than two months without seeing each other. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him."

Waterhouse also shared that she still gets "incredibly excited" when Pattinson's name pops up on her phone.

"I think he feels the same about me," she noted. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

In May, the couple attended the Met Gala together for the first time. The Daisy Jones & The Six star dazzled in a sheer floral dress, while the Twilight alum looked handsome in a custom blue suit that featured a sweeping pleated skirt.

Read the original article on People.