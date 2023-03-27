Suki Waterhouse Looks Incredible In New Bra-Free Instagram Picture

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Ok, we're going to need a minute to recover from Suki Waterhouse's latest Instagram post, as the singer and actor has just shared the most beyond half naked picture.

Suki, who is currently on tour in South America, posted on her Instagram last night (24th March) a semi-revealing picture of herself chilling out on a dock by a lake, amongst a carousel of images of her downtime.

In the picture she's lying topless, whilst leaning on what appears to be her top and wearing black trousers and posed next to a can of Heineken. It's giving us all the major chilled out holiday vibes.

Fans have been loving the picture with over 142k likes on the photo carousel so far. Followers of Suki have been commenting on the picture saying how amazing she looks.

One person said: 'I have such a fat crush on her 😵💫., another said: 'Stunningggg' and another put a great caption: 'mother is mothering'.

Amongst the carousel of pictures Suki also shared images of herself clambering over rocks, a snap of her very relatable Crocs and socks combo (love!), and a photo of what appears to be her current read the novel My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Suki, who is currently starring in Prime Video's Daisy Jones and The Six as keyboardist Karen, has also been on tour across South America where she's performed in Argentina, Brazil and Chile after releasing her debut album I Can't Let Go in May last year.

We love to see it!



You Might Also Like