Sukhbir Singh Badal demands SC-monitored probe into Hathras incident

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the Hathras incident of torture and alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman who died earlier this week in a Delhi hospital.

Badal, who interacted with the media, alleged that Uttar Pradesh government "forcefully conducted the last rites of the victim without the consent of her family".

"Even as the SAD condemns this action, we demand the dismissal of all police and civil officers responsible for this heinous act. Transfers and suspension are not enough. An example must be set or else Dalits will lose faith in the government," he said. (ANI)

