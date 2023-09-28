Suits star Patrick J Adams apologises for posts during strike

Monica Schipper - Getty Images

Suits star Patrick J Adams has penned an apology after posting a BTS picture from set during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The actor, who played Michael Ross on the show, acknowledged his "embarrassing oversight" on his Instagram Stories, reiterating his solidarity with his fellow union members who are currently on strike until negotiations with the studios are reached.

"The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections," Adams wrote in a message posted yesterday (September 27).

"It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry. So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead," the statement continued, finishing off with the hashtag #sagaftrastrong.

Actors have been striking since July 14 when negotiations over fair pay, streaming residuals and protections against AI failed.

Performers are currently not allowed to promote their projects unless a specific waiver has been signed. This was the case for Sofia Coppola's hotly-anticipated biopic Priscilla, which received a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement for its cast, including protagonists Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, to appear and do press at Venice International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, writers of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been confirmed to have struck a deal with the Hollywood studios, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

On September 27, the agreement officially put an end to the strike, which had begun on May 2.



