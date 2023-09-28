“Suits” star Patrick J. Adams is 'incredibly sorry' for sharing Meghan Markle throwback pics amid actors' strike

Patrick J. Adams may be deep in his Suits nostalgia era, but he's sorry about those recent Meghan Markle throwback pics.

Days after sharing behind-the-scenes photos of the legal drama on social media, the actor has apologized for spotlighting the show amid the actors' strike.

"The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in [SAG-AFTRA] continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st-century compensation and protections," Adams wrote in an Instagram stories statement.

The nearly 160,000 members of the actors' union have been on strike since July 14, during which they are not allowed to participate in promotion for any projects under SAG-AFTRA contract. Adams has since deleted the Instagram posts.

Calling his actions "an embarrassing oversight," Adams said he is "incredibly sorry."

"So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course-corrected me here," he added, "and look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead."

Adams began his trip down memory lane on Monday, when he first shared behind-the-scenes shots of various cast members, including one of Markle and their costar Sarah Rafferty, which he captioned, "I miss my friends." Another post — featuring a carousel of black-and-white photographs with Markle, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Max Topplin, and Gina Torres — was captioned "Each and every one of them."

On Wednesday, Adams posted two new Instagram carousels, one of which highlighted Markle in particular, with multiple photos of her in costume as her Suits character, Rachel Zane. Fans on social media began to speculate that Adams was hinting at a potential season 10 of the series featuring him and Markle.

For seven seasons, Markle and Adams played love interests in a will-they won't-they romance, before Markle married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex. She made her final appearance on the show in its 2018 season 7 finale, just a few weeks shy of her royal wedding. Adams also left after season 7 but briefly returned for the final season.

Adams is not the only one reliving the highs of Suits: The legal drama has been making headlines since landing on Netflix in June and then unexpectedly dominating streaming charts in the weeks that followed.

The series broke streaming records in July with 3.7 billion views in a single week across Netflix and Peacock. Despite the record resurgence, Suits' six original writers were collectively paid less than $3,000 in residuals for penning the first season of the show last quarter, said writer Ethan Drogin.

Seasons 1-9 of Suits are available to stream on Peacock. Seasons 1-8 are available on Netflix.

