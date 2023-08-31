Suits Spinoff Pearson Now Streaming Exclusively on Peacock

Already finished your Suits binge on Netflix and/or Peacock? You’re in luck because the Gina Torres-starring spinoff Pearson is now available only on Peacock, making that streamer the exclusive home to all episodes of Suits and its offshoot.

The short-lived spinoff followed — spoiler alert if you’re still catching up on Suits! — disbarred powerhouse attorney Jessica Pearson (Torres) as she left her New York City law firm and got involved in the down-and-dirty politics of Chicago. There, she tried to atone for her past while taking on the role of right-hand fixer for the city’s mayor (played by Homeland‘s Morgan Spector).

The cast also included Simon Kassianides (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as a cop/the mayor’s driver; Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill) as ambitious city attorney Keri Allen; Chantel Riley (Wynonna Earp) as Jessica’s cousin Angela; Isabel Arraiza (The Oath) as Jessica’s “intense” assistant Yoli; and Eli Goree (Ballers) as the mayor’s press secretary Derrick.

Pearson premiered in July 2019 and ran for 10 episodes before it was cancelled by USA Network. The series struggled in the ratings, averaging 513,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — or, exactly half of what sire/lead-in Suits did during its farewell season.

Suits has become an unexpected breakout this summer, continually dominating Nielsen’s U.S. overall ranking of streaming programs, while also breaking its own Nielsen record for weekly minutes viewed by an acquired title. For the week of July 10, the “blue sky” legal drama amassed 3.7 billion minutes viewed across Netflix (which since June 17 has offered all seasons except the last) and Peacock (all 136 episodes). (Get the latest word on Suits revival prospects and the spinoff that almost happened.)

