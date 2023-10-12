A new “Suits” show is in development amid the original's streaming success

Court may be coming back in session for Suits fans.

The USA Network legal drama has been the unlikely streaming phenomenon of the year, and in the wake of its runaway success on Netflix and Peacock, a new series set in the Suits universe is in the works.

EW can confirm that original series creator Aaron Korsh is working with NBCUniversal on the untitled project, which is not being labeled a reboot or a spinoff.

The series, which was first reported by Deadline, would feature an all-new cast and would not initially include characters from the original show, though a crossover could occur further down the line. The new Suits show has been likened to an NCIS or CSI companion series, as it would take place in a fresh location — likely Los Angeles.

Gina Torres, Rick Hoffmann, Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, and Patrick J. Adams on 'Suits'

Like the original Suits, the new series is envisioned as a workplace drama with elements of a legal procedural. The project is still in early development, and negotiations are still taking place. The series would air or stream on an NBCUniversal platform, though it's still being decided which one.

Suits premiered on USA in 2011 and ran for nine seasons. The show followed Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), an associate who works his way through New York's ultra-competitive legal world without a license. The series also starred Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, and Meghan Markle before her royal fame.

Suits has broken streaming records throughout 2023, and topped Nielsen's streaming charts for months on end. The show found a massive second life over the summer, during a period that ordinarily sees fewer new shows being released — and also in the midst of two Hollywood strikes that essentially halted production and postproduction on new shows and movies.

The new Suits series marks the second extension of the show's universe, after Pearson, which saw Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson navigate the world of Chicago politics. Pearson ran for one season in 2019.

