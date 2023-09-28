Suits’ Patrick J. Adams Apologizes for ‘Embarrassing Oversight’ on Social Media

Suits actor Patrick J. Adams has issued an apology for posting behind-the-scenes photos of the USA Network series during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

“The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections,” Adams wrote in an Instagram Story post on Wednesday. “It was an embarrassing oversight for which I’m incredibly sorry. So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong”

Members of SAG-AFTRA — the labor union representing more than 160,000 performers — have been on strike since July 13, with negotiations set to resume on Oct. 2; for the duration of the strike, SAG members are discouraged from posting on social media about struck work. Earlier this week, Adams had posted photos from the Suits set that featured co-stars Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Max Topplin and Gina Torres.

“I miss my friends,” Adams had captioned the photos, which have since been taken down. “Each and every one of them.”

Adams’ social media gaffe comes amid a surprisingly blockbuster summer for Suits, which has earned newfound popularity on Netflix well after its USA Network run ended in 2019. After the first eight seasons (of nine) hit Netflix on June 17, the legal drama has regularly appeared in the streamer’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., and for the week of June 29, Suits set a Nielsen streaming chart record with 3.1 billion minutes viewed on Netflix and Peacock combined. (Find out what that means for a potential revival.)

