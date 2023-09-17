Suits Creator Mourns Billy Miller: ‘A Funny, Smart, Kind, Gentle Man’

Suits creator Aaron Korsh is among the mourners paying tribute to late actor Billy Miller, who recurred on the USA Network hit as Marcus Specter, the brother of Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter.

“Very sad news for the entire Suits family,” Korsh wrote on X (fka Twitter) on Sunday. “I flew home once with Billy. We had a great time, bonding over the five hour flight, which seemed like it was over in minutes. A funny, smart, kind, gentle man.”

Miller died Sept. 15 amid a battle with manic depression. He was 43.

Best known for his work in soaps, Miller won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his role as Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless. After leaving Y&R in 2014 following a six-year stint, Miller jumped to General Hospital, where he took over the role of Jason Morgan/Drew Cain from Steve Burton. He left the ABC soap in 2019.

“I am devastated to hear news of the incredibly talented Billy Miller’s passing,” GH’s executive producer Frank Valentini posted on X (fka Twitter). “On behalf of the entire [General Hospital] family, our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.” (Read more tributes to Miller here.)

In addition to Suits, Miller’s primetime credits included guest stints on CSI: NY, Justified, Ringer, Major Crimes, Suits and Ray Donovan. He also recurred in the first season of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told as the husband of Lizzy Caplan’s Lanie.

