Suit up With PANGAIA's New "Tailoring" Collection

Following its activewear line, PANGAIA has expanded its offerings with a new "Tailoring" collection.

Arriving in "Sakura Pink," "Pistachio" and "Black," the matching oversized jacket and trousers are crafted from 100% organic cotton. The outerwear piece is lined with cupro -- a regenerated cellulose material made of cotton waste -- and boasts a '90s-inspired silhouette with defined shoulders, notched lapels and concealed button plackets. Meanwhile, the bottoms sport a semi-high waist fit and a single pleat design.

Offered in gender-neutral and unisex sizing, the "Tailoring" range is now available to shop via PANGAIA's website.

