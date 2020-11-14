Suing for climate action: can the courts save us from the black hole of political inaction?

In the public imagination, blockbuster litigation involves grand courtrooms, passionate advocacy and granite-faced judges. These hallmarks were curiously absent from the recent denouement to a lawsuit between 25-year-old Mark McVeigh and his superannuation fund, Rest. No grand oratory from robed barristers, no victory-speeches on the courtroom steps – just a press release and a confidential settlement agreement.

What the conclusion to McVeigh v Rest lacked in symbolism, it made up for in substance. McVeigh’s case, which has resulted in Rest committing to a net zero carbon footprint by 2050 and a suite of short-term measures, is one of the most significant climate litigation outcomes in Australia to date. Its mastermind? A softly-spoken Sydney solicitor, with dual passions for surfing and climate action.

“This is a fantastic result,” says the lawyer, 42-year-old David Barnden. “It should give people hope that big organisations can make significant changes and get on the path to net zero.” His client is jubilant. “The entire superannuation industry is going to be looking at this case,” says McVeigh, who in September 2017 wrote to Rest asking for information on their approach to climate change – and ultimately sued them. “Outside Australia there is discussion about how pension funds should be managing climate risk,” he continues. “This case sends a message.”

Related: Australian super fund agrees to factor climate crisis into decisions in ‘groundbreaking' case

For funds that are already taking climate risk seriously, the settlement validated their approach. “The case sets a global precedent,” says Kirstin Hunter, chief executive of climate-focused fund Future Super. “We do not have to wait for companies or governments to act, individuals have a huge amount of power in their super and can use it to push for change today. For the super industry, McVeigh v Rest should act as a warning that Australians are increasingly understanding the power of their money, and how it can be used to take climate action.”

On Thursday, AustralianSuper – the country’s largest superannuation fund with $180bn under management – announced it would adopt a net zero by 2050 climate policy. “It is in members’ best interests that AustralianSuper positions the portfolio to a net zero outcome,” AustralianSuper director Andrew Gray said in a press release. As part of this strategy, the fund had divested its holding in Whitehaven Coal.

Barnden, meanwhile, has no time for celebrations. He is busy preparing for two other groundbreaking cases in the courts, trying to fill the gaps left by climate inaction. So, in the absence of effective political will, can our judiciary save us from the climate crisis?

For anyone who takes time to understand the likely predictions, it is really difficult to turn a blind eye to it David Barnden

“Litigation is not the answer,” Barnden says. Without political action, he suggests, judges can only do so much. “But it is one of the tools that is available to people in making change. As a nation, we are starting to wake up to how exposed we are to the risks of climate change. The law will respond to that.”

* * *

Born in Adelaide, Barnden has long contemplated a career at the intersection of law and the environment. “I was fortunate to have parents who took me to beautiful places as I grew up – the Flinders Ranges, Kangaroo Island and so on,” he says. “I gained an appreciation of biodiversity and how those places were threatened.” Barnden studied dual degrees in law and environmental science at Southern Cross University, graduating in 2004.

“Even then you could see how local councils were trying to deal with the prospect of sea level rise and coastal erosion,” he recalls. “But at a federal level it was being swept under the carpet. Ever since university, I have been interested in how the law interacts with the science. For anyone who takes time to understand the likely predictions, it is really difficult to turn a blind eye to it.”

After working in Argentina, Netherlands and England, Barnden returned to Australia for a job at plaintiff law firm Maurice Blackburn. He describes this experience, working on big class action litigation, as formative. “The firm had a certain boldness in identifying misconduct and a fearlessness in chasing it down,” says Barnden. “That was an excellent grounding to begin exploring the possibilities of climate law.”

Story continues