Suicoke and Midorikawa's "FiveFinger" Shoes Are the Ultimate Halloween Accessory

Suicoke has once again teamed up with Japanese label Midorikawa for a footwear release that would likely give Big Foot a run for his money. Landing just in time for the spooky season, the design duo have released a third iteration of their classic "FiveFingers" shoes, this time drenched in cozy faux fur.

The new design follows the release of the duo's previous pairs which landed earlier this year, and seemingly adds a Halloween-themed edge to a now classic silhouette. Arriving in green and purple hues with painted toes, the offering also includes two low-cut offerings in ivory and gray fur. In line with the previous designs, the new pairs boast Vibram's signature MEAGAGRIP outsole technology, each acting as a totally functional pair of outdoor shoes.

Take a closer look at the new kicks above, currently priced at $250 USD for the hi-cut models and $235 USD for the low. All four pairs are currently expected to be released on October 18 via Dover Street Market Ginza and Suicoke's official site.

In other news, Stussy and Birkenstock are dropping another collab.