Suicides in the U.S. Reached a New High in 2022, According to Provisional CDC Data

Government data shows that about 49,500 people in the U.S. died by suicide last year

New provisional government data shows that about 49,500 people in the U.S. died by suicide in 2022, the highest number for any year on record, according to reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared the new data on Thursday, reporting a 2.6% increase in suicides over the prior year, when 48,183 people died by suicide. The provisional data is "an early estimate of deaths before the release of final data," per the CDC.

As The Associated Press noted, the data suggests suicides are more common than they've been in the U.S. since World War II, with previous CDC data shared in 2018 showing the suicide rate had reached its highest level since 1941.

The latest previsionary CDC data now suggests that last year's death by suicide rate — calculated by Reuters to be 14.9 deaths for every 100,000 people — is 5% higher than that previous 2018 high of 14.2 deaths for every 100,000 people.

“Nine in ten Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis. The new suicide death data reported by CDC illustrates why. One life lost to suicide is one too many. Yet, too many people still believe asking for help is a sign of weakness,” U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is making unprecedented investments to transform how mental health is understood, accessed and treated as part of President Biden’s Unity Agenda. We must continue to eliminate the stigmatization of mental health and make care available to all Americans.”

According to the CDC's figures, suicide rates increased 37% between 2000-2018 and decreased 5% between 2018-2020, before again going up in 2021. The data also shows that firearms usage was the most common method of suicide in 2022, accounting for over 50% of the reported deaths.

The new data also showed a 2.3% increase in men specifically and a 3.8% increase in women specifically in comparison to 2021. Men also made up nearly 80% of suicides, according to the preliminary figures.

Per the new report, two groups saw a decline in suicide numbers, including American Indian and Alaska Native people — whose numbers were down 6.1% — and young people between the ages of 10 and 24 — whose numbers were down 8.4% from 2021.

“Today’s report underscores the depths of the devastating mental health crisis in America," U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy shared in a statement. "Mental health has become the defining public health and societal challenge of our time. Far too many people and their families are suffering and feeling alone. These numbers are a sobering reminder of how urgent it is that we further expand access to mental health care, address the root causes of mental health struggles, and recognize the importance of checking on and supporting one another."

It went on: "If you or a loved one are in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, please know that your life matters and that you are not alone. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 for anyone who needs help.”

In June, a report published by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions found gun-related deaths to be the driving factor in rising suicide rates.

Between 2019 and 2021, suicide rates involving guns rose 10% despite an 8% drop in suicides not involving guns, per the report.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



