The Suicide Squad: Director James Gunn teases ‘cadre of villains’ cast as new trailer leaks

Margot Robbie in a new trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad' (YouTube/ Warner Bros Pictures)

A new trailer for The Suicide Squad has been unveiled – in slightly unusual circumstances.

The clip is currently available as an unlisted video on Warner Bros Pictures’ YouTube channel, meaning only people who have the link can access it.

The trailer was also released as a pre-roll add on YouTube, according to Polygon.

Director James Gunn has shared several humorous tweets about the situation, jokingly referring to the cast as a “cadre of villains”.

“I can’t believe they would do me like that,” he wrote of the trailer’s release.

When The Suicide Squad actor Alice Braga tweeted “I should’ve known better than to share the trailer ahead of time with #TheSuicideSquad @JamesGunn JAMESSSSSSS,” Gunn shared her message and added: “I thought you were one of the only good ones. How wrong I was.”

To a Twitter user who deemed the new trailer to be “dope”, Gunn replied: “And just like dope it’s being illegally trafficked by a cadre of villains!”

WarnerMedia also got in on the joke, tweeting: “Us running to find this trailer ASAP” along with a gif of The Suicide Squad actors running in the new trailer.

The video has remained available on the company’s YouTube channel, even after news of its release spread on Tuesday.

I thought you were one of the only good ones. How wrong I was. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/xEQId1JEFo — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2021

And just like dope it’s being illegally trafficked by a cadre of villains! #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/BAVfrvgpkL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2021

Us running to find this trailer ASAP pic.twitter.com/c05tiOxLJi — WarnerMedia (@WarnerMedia) June 22, 2021

Idris Elba’s Bloodsport is featured prominently in the clip, with Viola Davis’s Amanda Waller stating that he put “Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet”.

Story continues

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, whom she has portrayed in the 2016 Suicide Squad and in the 2020 Birds of Prey, also makes several appearances.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled for release on 30 July 2021 in the UK and 6 August 2021 in the US.

Read More

UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

James Gunn tells fans he’s ‘casually’ spoken to people in DC and Marvel about blockbuster crossover movie

Snow White: Disney to release live-action remake of animated classic starring Rachel Zegler