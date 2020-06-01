Suicide Squad director David Ayer says "terrifying" Joker scenes with "incredible acting" were cut

best joker

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has once again taken to social media to open up about his DC movie and the alleged cuts made to it. This time, the filmmaker has revealed why Suicide Squad was supposedly changed and offered some information on the “terrifying” scenes involving Jared Leto’s Joker.

“This was reshot because the tone was ‘too dark,’” Ayer said on Twitter. “My first act was a normally constructed film. I took my inspiration from [Christopher] Nolan. There were real scenes with incredible acting between Jared and [Harley Quinn actor] Margot [Robbie]. Joker was terrifying. Harley was complex.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This was reshot because the tone was “too dark” - My first act was a normally constructed film. I took my inspiration from Nolan. There were real scenes with incredible acting between Jared and Margot. Joker was terrifying. Harley was complex. https://t.co/KeJHmI6EA7May 30, 2020

Expanding further, he revealed that the change in tone from trailers to the lighter, more joke-filled finished product was a result of both the critical whiplash to Batman v Superman, as well as the success of the R-Rated Deadpool over at Fox.

“[The first Suicide Squad trailer] nailed the tone and intention of the film I made. Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the BVS reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool - My soulful drama was beaten into a ‘comedy,’” Ayer explained.

This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made. Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the BVS reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool - My soulful drama was beaten into a “comedy” https://t.co/vrMw8QE2iZMay 30, 2020

For his part, Ayer holds no ill will against Warner Bros. – at least in its current state. He later said on Twitter, “This was just a moment in the past - Those involved have moved on. The studio is in a great place today and encouraging filmmakers to make their vision.”

Story continues

After the successful Justice League Snyder Cut movement led to the announcement of a re-release coming to HBO Max in 2021, recuts are suddenly all the rage. Ayer previously said his cut would be “easy” to complete, while some fans in a galaxy far, far away have even petitioned for a four-hour Revenge of the Sith extended edition.

Is it time to #ReleaseTheAyerCut? For now, no news on it becoming a reality – though Ayer isn’t holding back on his treatment of the film that eventually became Suicide Squad.