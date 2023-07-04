Suicide Squad anime series confirmed as DC unveils teaser trailer

DC Comics

DC fans are in for a treat, as a new teaser trailer has been released for a brand new Suicide Squad anime series.

The short but high-impact trailer shows fan-favourite villain Harley Quinn getting into all sorts of mischief.

The trailer also features DC regulars such as Harley Quinn's on-and-off partner Joker, and the Suicide Squad's director Amanda Waller.

An announcement shared on DC's official YouTube channel alongside the trailer reads as follows: "Suicide Squad rampages into Japanese anime in Suicide Squad Isekai, an all-new original anime series collaboration with Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio!"

DC Comics

Isekai is Japanese for "different world" or "otherworld" and is a popular fiction genre in Japan.

The genre usually sees characters put into an unfamiliar world or environment, and they are often transported to a different dimension, planet or universe.

A synopsis from the show's official website added: "DC's Harley Quinn and The Joker have been ISEKAI!? Suicide Squad rampages onto the stage of ISEKAI!



DC Comics

"A new original animation from Japan! The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of creators!"

The idea of a multiverse has already been explored in both the TV Arrowverse and DC movies, with The Flash movie most recently exploring the concept of parallel universes and alternate versions of characters on the big screen.

DC Comics

WIT Studio is perhaps best known for its work on seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan, with further production credits including Ranking of Kings and SPY X FAMILY.

Suicide Squad: ISEKAI will be directed by Eri Osada, written by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, with character designs for the series by Akira Amano and Naoto Hosoda.

Kenichiro Suehiro will compose the series' music.

