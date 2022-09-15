Suicide Prevention and Harm Reduction Takes Center Stage During NYFW at Break Free

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Break Free NYFW held its second showcase on Saturday, September 10th featuring luxury plus-sized designer and mental health advocate, Renee Cafaro for her RCA Label, Project Runway's Helen Castillo, cottagecore designer Dynasty George, and luxury loungewear designer Ashley Alt for the brand VALT. Each designer came together to raise awareness for suicide prevention, harm reduction, and to raise funds for the Break Free x 10,000 Beds scholarship fund, which assists those struggling with substance use disorders to attend a rehabilitation center at no cost to them.

Break Free NYFW, LLC, Thursday, September 15, 2022, Press release picture
Model is Mary Lambert wearing Helen Castillo. Photo was taken by Robert Mantz.

Renee Cafaro, who served as a public servant for twelve years before embarking on her journey as a designer, remarked on the show and Break Free's mission that "[it was] an honor to be asked to show my brand, Public Label while using this platform to raise awareness. On the runway, I had first-time catwalkers who are doctors, advocates, and celebrities like Sean Summer Brady (who is also training to be a therapist!) alongside seasoned strutters, like supermodel Khrystyana, who were all given an opportunity to hold a sign calling out something important to them that they feel we need to ‘Break Free' from.

"I thought it was a unique opportunity to use this stage I was given to shed a light on all of our issues, including my own, from CPTSD to Invisible Disabilities to coping with countless stigmas. It was liberating to spend the day being open about my struggles without judgment in this space and learning that we are not alone."

Break Free is the brainchild of Alexandra Nyman, the creative director of LadyCat and Editor-In-Chief of Soberocity. A highlight of the event was double platinum award-winning recording artist, Mary Lambert, surprising the crowd with an acapella performance before she spoke on the importance of suicide prevention and managing your mental health. Her speech brought tears to many attendees' eyes as they felt her passion for the movement. Lambert also spoke about her years as an LGBTQIA+ activist and a mental health activist.

Other speakers of the night included Jean Krisle, the founder of 10,000 Beds, and Bershan Shaw of the Real Housewives of New York who is the founder of the new mental health app URAWARRIOR, Bershan amped up the crowd leading them in a chant of empowerment, calling all who attended to declare that they are a warrior and can overcome their struggles with a strong support system and practicing self-care.

"The fashion industry has long been an influencer in how society chooses to live, dress, and act," commented Jean Krisle, founder of 10,000 Beds stated in the moving speech she delivered at the event to the nearly 250 people in attendance, "We are honored to be included in the conversation of how the fashion industry can raise awareness about mental health and recovery - not only within its ranks - but in society at large."

Break Free NYFW, LLC, Thursday, September 15, 2022, Press release picture
Recovery advocate, Erin Ranta wearing Helen Castillo. Photo taken by Robert Mantz.

Krisle presented a new scholarship offering for active service members and veterans in memory of Sergeant Tyler, who took his life in March of this year. His sister, Kelsey, and his mother, Lauren, spoke of Tyler's love for all, his support of mental health awareness, and his love of expressing joy through fashion.

Kelsey Zephyr premiered with her collection "Multiplicity" under the moniker Zephyr during the February Break Free designer showcase. Zephyr is the first fashion designer openly living with Dissociative Identity Disorder and serves on the Break Free Foundation's board as their head of peer advocacy.

Due to her health, Zephyr directed her NYFW premiere virtually. This September, Zephyr was able to attend Break Free in person. Standing in front of showcase attendees, she shared, "I poured my own mental health journey into my collection that showed in February and a month later I lost my brother. Over that time, getting here, in person, became incredibly important, not just for me, but for my brother."

After Zephyr poured her heart out to all who attended Break Free, Sara Taki, MD, the medical director of the Greenwich House, delivered a moving and powerful speech on the importance of harm reduction and removing the stigma for those suffering from a substance use disorder. Taki closed out the show and encouraged attendees to visit the Greenwich House's table for a brief training on the use of Naloxone, to hand out Naloxone kits, and educate attendees on the use of fentanyl test strips. All of their Naloxone kits and test strips the Greenwich House had, were handed out, and they were met with an outpouring of support.

At the event, Sara Taki, MD remarked that "speaking to advocates for addiction and mental health treatment from the fashion world was an honor. Naloxone and fentanyl test strips save lives. Treatment with medications for opioid use disorder, such as methadone and buprenorphine, saves lives. Break Free and all of the organizations involved in this event are doing lifesaving work by breaking stigma and educating the world about effective interventions to stem the tide of opioid overdose deaths."

The event was embraced by many prominent members of both the sober and mental health communities including the event's main sponsor, Greenwich House, a Settlement House and provider of opioid/substance use and mental health treatment serving NYC, as well as Oasis a sober dating app, URAWARRIOR, New York Makeup Academy, RCA Public Label, Fever Tree, Ghia, Liquid Death, Sober Vibes, Soberocity, Reva Recovery, Chez Les Mannequins, the Release Recovery Foundation, Front Society, NAMI NYC, AFSP, and Shatterproof.

Performing on the runway was the iconic vibe curator Freakquencee, who was still riding the high of her Tiny Desk Concert with NPR, and prolific singer and songwriter Alexander Simone.

The show was also embraced by many influencers who walked in the show including breast cancer survivor, Christine Handy who walked for VALT and Dynasty George, second runner-up of America's Next Top Model and Ukranian model Khrystyana Kazakova who closed out RCA Public Label's show in a yellow and blue piece to raise awareness on the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine, and trans rights activist Sean Summer Brady.

Break Free will hold its third designer showcase on Saturday, February 11th in NYC. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.

