SUIC Beneway Welcomes New Partners And Directors - GKASH and IF Finance, Foremost Malaysian FinTech Companies To Further Support Beneway New Age Banking Ecosystem Targeting the 21 Trillion Global Supply Chain Market

·4 min read

NEW YORK, NY and KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and SUIC Beneway appoint new directors, the prominent fintech companies in Malaysia namely, GKASH and IF Finance, boasting millions of transactions and more than a billion dollars turnover in the past years. Together, they will support advanced fintech technology platform and digital payment solutions to obtain a sizeable market share in the 21 trillion dollars global supply chain market.

SUIC Beneway shall provide the fintech platform, expertise and dependable programs related to P2P lending, digital E-wallets, digital cross border payments and payment gateways, facilitating professional and transparent partnerships with fintech builders and their community of customers, merchants, banks, and third party payment providers, providing fast and safe access to revenue streams and burgeoning markets. SUIC Beneway's new partners and directors include:

  • GKASH - a fintech company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, offers online business solutions to accept digital payments 24/7 through a variety of payment methods from their customers. They offer online payments including credit cards, debit cards, online and mobile payment solutions to more than 15,000 e-commerce merchants, processing millions of transactions annually, with an estimated revenue exceeding $1 billion dollars in the ensuing twelve months, approximating a projected growth of 25% of its merchant base.

  • IF Finance - one of the leading lending companies that provides short to medium term loans and liquidity financing to SMEs and affluent individuals in Malaysia. The company is aggressively expanding to other parts of the South East Asia with the mission to innovate traditional loans catering to digital lending on a secured platform for thousands of merchants SMEs and their customers. The immense growth of the company was further spurred by the post pandemic where hassle-free business loans and financing needs are in demand more than ever.

The CEO's of GKASH and IF Finance are working very closely with Maninder Bhullar, the director of SUIC Beneway Group and CEO of QQ Pay Group to design and deliver better fintech services and products that would substantially advance the current markets they serve with a positive impact.

"This fintech partnership will bring together corresponding cultural and operational principles and methods committed to sustainable development towards global expansion and transforming supply chain financing with digital advancements in supply chain operations overall. SUIC Beneway with GKASH and IF Finance will apply the power of blockchain to connect a selection of counterparties in the supply chain, including financial institutions, corporate customers, credit insurers, logistics companies, payment providers to enable the exchange of assets and data that will make for a more straightforward financing," stated Maninder Bhullar.

This most recent alliance intends to spotlight the long-term nurturing and energetic relationships with our partner merchants and their customers and deliver affordable, worthwhile online fintech experience.

About GKASH, Malaysia

GKASH is a fintech company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia that offers online business solutions. GKASH has offices in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong (China). Our team consists of multilingual business and IT professional to provide first class service to our global e-commerce customers. To learn more about GKASH, please visit their website at https://www.gkash.com/about.html

About IF Finance, Malaysia

IF Finance (Infinitec Finsource Sdn. Bhd.). is a leading boutique lending house based in Selangor, Malaysia and licensed under the Money Lenders Act 1951, providing instant financial solutions to individual and business owners with fast approval of short to medium term loans and liquidity financing to SMEs and affluent individuals in Malaysia. To learn more about IF Finance, please visit their website at https://www.iffinance.asia

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com. Please also read the full company report on SUIC by Globe Small Cap Research,

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.
New Release Department
929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696843/SUIC-Beneway-Welcomes-New-Partners-And-Directors--GKASH-and-IF-Finance-Foremost-Malaysian-FinTech-Companies-To-Further-Support-Beneway-New-Age-Banking-Ecosystem-Targeting-the-21-Trillion-Global-Supply-Chain-Market

